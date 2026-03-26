Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that its field crews continue to expose massive antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization at the newly discovered Marcus (West) Zone on the Bald Hill Antimony project in New Brunswick, Canada.





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Highlights

Trenching 30 meters south of the area of the "Discovery Boulder" (see PR dated February 17, 2026) has encountered stibnite in bedrock.

Geological descriptions of the mineralized zones include samples with massive stibnite mineralization.

Mineralization resembles the Main Zone in stibnite concentration.

Drilling on the Main Zone is continuing with drilling from both the East and West intersecting antimony- bearing stibnite mineralization in the Main Zone.

Definition Drilling totaling 6,500 meters of the 10,000-meter program has been completed to date.

Future exploration by trenching will be focused on the Central Area where antimony-bearing stibnite has been identified from assays in past exploration, which have not been extensively explored.

As reported in Press Release dated February 17, 2026, the Marcus (West) Zone was discovered during road building on the west side of the Bald Hill Main Zone in January 2026. The mineralization in this area is new to the project and had never been seen previously to our exposure. We have continued our trenching program to determine the extent of the surface exposure of mineralization in this area.

Trenching approximately 30 meters south of the initial "Discovery Boulder" (see Press release dated February 17th) has exposed additional massive antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization within the bedrock. This mineralization resembles the initial discovery boulders and extends the area of mineralization to the south. The mineralization has now been exposed over a distance of approximately 80 meters. Figure 2 shows the exposed Trench while Figures 3 and 4 show examples of stibnite mineralization from the new exposure. Trenching with washing and sampling is continuing in this area.

The location of the Marcus (West) Zone is shown in Figure 1.





Figure 1: Location of the New Stibnite Occurrence Marcus (West) Zone approximately 80 Meters South of the Original Discovery.

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Figure 2: Photo of New Trench - Marcus Zone: Note areas where stibnite is visible in bedrock are highlighted

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Figure 3: Massive Stibnite from New Trench in Marcus Zone

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Figure 4: Massive Stibnite in Highly Altered Rock - Marcus Zone.

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Mr. Jim Atkinson P. Geo., CEO of Antimony Resources commented: "The work by our field crews continues to amaze and please us. They have continued to explore through the winter months. Like the proverbial post man - 'Neither rain nor snow nor sleet shall deter them'. They continue to expand the potential of the Bald Hill Antimony Project through trenching and sampling on the Marcus (West) Zone. Their efforts have been very successful. The Marcus (West) Zone is shaping up to be a significant addition to the potential of the Bald Hill Antimony Project. Their next area of focus will be the recently reidentified Central Zone to the south of the Main Zone where 2.8 % antimony over 8 meters was described in past trenching. Drilling in the area will follow the trenching and sampling program. Drilling on the Main Zone continues with two drill rigs focused on this area. They have reached a total of approximately 6,500 meters of our proposed 10,000 meters of definition drilling."

Bald Hill Antimony Project - A Project with Significant Antimony Resource Potential

Highlights

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 700 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters and open in all directions.

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources March 2, 2026. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290029

Source: Antimony Resources Corp.