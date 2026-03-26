Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces the publication of its 2025 Universal Registration Document.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document was filed on 26 March 2026 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

This document is available to the public free of charge under the conditions set out by the regulations in force, and a translation of the French version is available on the company's website at:

https://www.arkema.com/global/en/investor-relations/financials/universal-registration-document/.

The document includes notably the 2025 Annual Financial Report composed of the Management Report including notably sustainability information and the certification report on this information, the Corporate Governance Report and the 2025 Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements. It also includes the Board of Directors' report on the resolutions submitted to the combined annual general meeting of 21 May 2026, the details of the share buyback program, the Statutory Auditors' Reports as well as the Statutory Auditors' fees.

The Universal Registration Document is also available on the French Financial Markets Authority's website at: https://www.amf-france.org/en.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a world leader in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into three complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 85% of Group sales in 2025, and a Primary Materials segment regrouping well-positioned large scale industrials activities. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.1 billion in 2025 and operates in some 55 countries with 20, 700 employees worldwide.

Arkema

51, Esplanade du Général de Gaulle CS 10478 92907 Paris La Défense France T +33 (0)1 49 00 80 80

French Société anonyme, registered at the Trade and Companies Register of Nanterre under the number 445 074 685

arkema.com

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260326891403/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations contacts:

Béatrice Zilm +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

James Poutier +33 (0)1 49 00 73 12 james.poutier@arkema.com

Colombe Boiteux +33 (0)1 49 00 72 07 colombe.boiteux@arkema.com



Media contact:

Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 anne.plaisance@arkema.com