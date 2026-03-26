Nanologica AB: Nanologica Announces Outcome of Rights Issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION REQUIRES A PROSPECTUS, REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED BY SWEDISH LAW, IS PROHIBITED, OR OTHERWISE CONTRAVENES APPLICABLE RULES IN SUCH JURISDICTION OR CANNOT BE MADE WITHOUT THE APPLICATION OF AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH ACTION. PLEASE SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Nanologica AB (publ) ("Nanologica" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the Company's rights issue of appx. SEK 82.5 million (the "Rights Issue"), for which the subscription period ended on 25 March 2026. The Rights Issue has been subscribed to 63.3 percent with and without the support of subscription rights, of which appx. 62.7 percent was subscribed for with the support of subscription rights and appx. 0.6 percent was subscribed for without the support of subscription rights. Underwriting commitments of 75,606,289 shares, corresponding to 36.7 percent of the Rights Issue, will thus be utilized. The Rights Issue was thus subscribed to 100 percent. Through the Rights Issue, the Company will receive appx. SEK 82.5 million before deduction of transaction costs and before set-off of loans.

About the Rights Issue

Those who on the record date 9 March 2026 were registered shareholders in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB received one (1) subscription right for each existing share. Three (3) subscription rights entitled the holder to subscribe for seven (7) new shares. The subscription price was SEK 0.40 per share. In addition, the opportunity was offered to register for subscription of shares without the support of subscription rights. The Rights Issue was fully covered by subscription commitments and guarantee commitments.

Final outcome

In the Rights Issue, 129,384,682 shares were subscribed for with subscription rights, corresponding to appx. 62.7 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, 1,205,271 shares were subscribed for without the support of subscription rights, corresponding to appx. 0.6 percent of the Rights Issue. Together, subscription with and without the support of subscription rights corresponds to 63.3 percent of the Rights Issue.

Due to the subscription level, the underwriting commitment from Flerie Invest AB ("Flerie") will be utilized for 34,969,679 shares, corresponding to appx. 17 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, the bottom guarantees will be utilized for 40,636,610 shares, corresponding to the remaining appx. 19.7 percent of the Rights Issue.

Payment for the shares subscribed for by Flerie in the Rights Issue will be made by set-off of receivables that Flerie has against the Company. In total, appx. SEK 48.8 million, corresponding to appx. 59.2 percent of the Rights Issue, will be set off, whereby Flerie's outstanding loans to the Company are repaid in full. The remaining portion of the shares allotted to Flerie will be paid in cash, appx. SEK 1.1 million.

Through the Rights Issue, Nanologica will receive appx. SEK 82.5 million before deduction of transaction costs and before set-off of loans. The costs related to the Rights Issue and the directed issues resolved by the board of directors on 30 January 2026 are estimated to amount to a total of appx. SEK 6.5 million.

Notification of allotment

Allotment of shares has been made in accordance with the allotment principles set out in the information document published on 6 March 2026. Subscribed and allotted shares shall be paid in cash in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note. Investors who have subscribed for shares through a nominee will receive notification of allotment in accordance with the respective nominee's procedures. Only those who have been assigned shares will be notified.

Trading in BTA

Trading in BTA (paid subscribed share) is currently conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm and will cease after the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. BTA will then be converted into shares. The last day of trading in BTA is estimated to be 10 April 2026.

Number of shares, share capital and dilution

Through the Rights Issue, the number of shares in Nanologica will increase by 206,196,246 shares and the share capital will increase by SEK 10,516,008.55. Registration of the directed issue of 12,750,000 shares, resolved by the board of directors on 30 January 2026 and approved at the extraordinary general meeting on 4 March 2026, is ongoing. Following the directed issue and the Rights Issue, the total number of shares in the Company will amount to 328,769,846 shares and the share capital will amount to SEK 16,767,262.146.

Advisors

Nanologica has engaged Redeye AB and Navia Corporate Finance AB as Joint Bookrunner and Bergs Securities AB as Joint Bookrunner and issuing agent, and Advokatfirman Lindahl KB as legal advisor in connection with the Rights Issue.

Important information

The publication, publication or distribution of this press release may be subject to restrictions by law in certain jurisdictions and persons in the jurisdictions in which this press release has been published or distributed should inform themselves of and comply with such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information contained herein in accordance with applicable regulations in their respective jurisdictions. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities issued by the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. In a member state of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), securities referred to in this press release may only be offered in accordance with applicable exemptions in the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration, or without the application of an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States, or to make a public offer of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Russia, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea or any other jurisdiction where such release, publication or distribution of this information would be contrary to applicable regulations or where such action is subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what follows from Swedish law. Actions in violation of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.

This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The Company has not authorized any offer to the public of securities in any member state of the EEA and no prospectus has been or will be prepared in connection with the Emissions. In each Member State of the EEA, this press release is only directed at "qualified investors" in that Member State as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. This press release does not identify or purport to identify any risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in shares. An investment decision to acquire or subscribe for shares in the Rights Issue may only be made based on publicly available information.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's intentions, assessments or expectations regarding the Company's future results, financial condition, liquidity, development, prospects, expected growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and can be identified by the fact that they contain expressions such as "believes", "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "will", "may", "assumes", "should", "could" and, in each case, negations thereof, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements should not be considered to constitute forecasts. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in several cases are based on additional assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will occur or that they are correct. Because these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results or outcomes may, for a variety of reasons, differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other material factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this press release by the forward-looking statements. The Company does not warrant that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct and any reader of the press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements expressed or implied herein are provided only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertakes to review, update, confirm or publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise with respect to the content of this press release, unless required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.

For further information, please contact

Johanna Johansson

Director IR, Communications and Marketing

johanna.johansson@nanologica.com

+46 72 211 21 90

About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica is a Swedish life science tools company that develops, manufactures, and sells advanced consumables to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica's products are specially developed for the purification of peptide drugs, such as insulin and GLP-1 analogues. Due to effective purification and a long lifetime for the products, they can increase productivity and reduce costs for pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica operates in a global niche market that is growing as a result of increased demand for drugs for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. The company's mission is to increase access to cost-effective drugs through its purification products and thereby contribute to more patients around the world having access to life-saving treatments. The company is headquartered in Södertälje and Nanologica's share (NICA) is listed for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.