Nanologica AB: Interim Report Q1 2026 Nanologica AB (publ)

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Net sales for the first quarter amounted to SEK 21,456 thousand (10,751).

Operating profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 66,484 thousand (-9,241). Operating profit is affected by the fact that the acquisition of Syntagon is recorded as an operating income of SEK 78 876 thousand during the period.

Profit before tax for the quarter amounted to SEK 65,186 thousand (-10,171).

Earnings per share before and after dilution were SEK 0.72 (-0.14) for the quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2026 amounted to SEK 39,253 thousand (28,348).



SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER

Nanologica acquired the Södertälje-based CDMO Ardena Södertälje AB for appx SEK 8.6 million. From 2026, the acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the Group's earnings and cash flow and create meaningful operational and commercial synergies.

Directed share issues totaling appx SEK 13.7 million and a rights issue of appx SEK 82.5 million were carried out. The share issues provided the company with cash and cash equivalents of appx SEK 38 million in addition to the entire outstanding loan from Flerie Invest being offset against shares.



SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

During April, the remainder of the share issues were registered which means that after the end of the quarter cash and cash equivalents increased by SEK 34 million before transaction costs, at the same time as the outstanding loans of appx SEK 48 million were set off against shares.

In April, Nanologica received an order of appx SEK 2 million for the company's silica-based purification media NLAB Saga® for evaluation on a production scale from a customer in India.

Nanologica recruited Alexandra Pichard Nielsen for the newly established role of Sales Director at Syntagon AB. The recruitment is part of the strategy to increase focus on sales and business development with the goal of increasing Syntagon's sales.

As a consequence of the acquisition of Syntagon, the Group management team consists from 1 May of CEO Nanologica Andreas Bhagwani, CEO Syntagon Annette Roos, and CFO Eva Osterman, with Andreas Bhagwani as Group CEO.

INCREASED OPERATIONAL CAPACITY AND STRENGTHENED COMMERCIAL POSITION

The Group continues to develop in a positive direction, with stabilized production of silica, increasing market activity and a strengthened customer offering through the acquisition of Syntagon. All in all, we are now significantly better equipped to meet demand from both existing and new customers.

Net sales for the first quarter amounted to SEK 21.5 million, of which Syntagon, which has been included in the Group from January 29, accounted for SEK 18.8 million and Nanologica for SEK 2.6 million. During the quarter, we have seen a broadening of the Group's commercial activity, mainly driven by the acquisition of Syntagon, but also through intensified activity in Nanologica's chromatography business.

The acquisition of Syntagon has been well received by the market and customers. During the period, the company has received new orders from returning customers, which confirms the confidence that exists in the business. Syntagon is in a transition phase towards becoming a stand-alone entity, where building its own sales organization is a central part. The recruitment of Alexandra Pichard Nielsen as Sales Director is an important step in this work.

Syntagon has also taken the first steps to expand its offering to include peptide development, an area where we see clear synergies with Nanologica's original business. By combining Nanologica's expertise in purification of peptides with Syntagon's capabilities in contract manufacturing and development, we create the conditions for a strong offering in a growing segment where we see great long-term potential.

During the quarter, Nanologica received an order from one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in India, a customer we have worked with for a long time, including application development projects. The order is an important acknowledgement that our long-term work with customization and technical support is paying off. In the US, we have supplied silica to a customer who is now evaluating reproducibility between batches, a crucial step in the qualification process to become a supplier.

During the period, we have increased our activity in Europe and interest in the form of evaluations on a small and medium-sized scale is steadily increasing in all markets. That said, we are far from satisfied - things need to move faster. Therefore, we are increasing the intensity of customer processing and will in the future devote more resources to sales and marketing.

The large-scale production of silica is now working well and is predictable, which is a prerequisite for becoming a trustworthy supplier to larger pharmaceutical companies in Europe and the US. Our work to streamline the process has had effects in the form of increasing yields, which enables both larger volumes and eventually improved margins. We have also reached inventory levels that allow us to deliver to larger customers.

During the quarter, we carried out two directed share issues and one rights issue. These have provided us with working capital to continue the production of silica at the pace required to meet future demand. At the same time, the issues have enabled payment for the acquisition of Syntagon and a strengthening of their sales organization, as well as offsetting the entire outstanding loan from Flerie Invest against shares, which strengthens our balance sheet and reduces interest costs.

In summary, we have taken important steps during the period to strengthen both our operational capacity and our commercial position. With stable production, increasing market activity and a broader offering through the acquisition of Syntagon, we see good opportunities to continue to develop the Group in a positive direction.

Södertälje, May 2026

Andreas Bhagwani, CEO

For further information, please contact

Johanna Westerberg

Director IR, Communications and Marketing

johanna.westerberg@nanologica.com

+46 72 211 21 90

About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica is a Swedish life science group that offers advanced solutions in the development, manufacture and purification of pharmaceutical substances. By combining expertise in materials science, nanotechnology, and chemical process development, with services in contract development and manufacturing, Nanologica provides an integrated platform that supports the entire value chain from early development to commercial production of pharmaceutical substances. Nanologica's offering enables efficient and scalable production of drug substances, with particular strength within complex molecules and peptide-based drugs, such as treatments for diabetes and obesity. The company positions itself as a long-term partner to the pharmaceutical industry, with the goal of enabling more patients around the world to have access to life-saving treatments and cost-effective medicines. The Group has about 70 employees and is headquartered in Södertälje. Nanologica's share (ticker NICA) has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market since 2022. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.