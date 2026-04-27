Nanologica AB: Syntagon AB Recruits Alexandra Pichard Nielsen as Vice President Business Development

Syntagon AB, a subsidiary of Nanologica AB (publ), has recruited Alexandra Pichard Nielsen to the newly established role of Vice President Business Development. The recruitment is part of the strategy to increase focus on sales and business development with the goal of increasing Syntagon's sales.

In January 2026, Nanologica acquired Ardena Södertälje AB, which is now run as a subsidiary within the Nanologica Group under the name Syntagon. Nanologica believes that Syntagon has good opportunities to increase sales as early as 2026 through increased sales efforts and the organization in sales and business development is therefore strengthened with Alexandra Pichard Nielsen in the role of Vice President Business Development.

"Syntagon had sales of approximately SEK 77 million in 2025, and we see that the business has very good opportunities to grow, including by adding resources in sales and business development, which have not been prioritized areas as the company was previously a peripheral business in a larger group. Through the recruitment of Alexandra, we give Syntagon better conditions to realize the potential we see primarily in the Nordic region, but also in Europe," comments Nanologica's CEO Andreas Bhagwani.

Alexandra Pichard Nielsen has more than 20 years of global experience in the CDMO industry and most recently served as Vice President Business Development Porton Pharma Solutions. She is an experienced

Business Development Manager with documented experience of working in the pharmaceutical industry.

Alexandra will start her employment on 1 May.

For further information, please contact

Johanna Westerberg

Director IR, Communications and Marketing

johanna.westerberg@nanologica.com

+46 72 211 21 90

About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica is a Swedish life science tools company that develops, manufactures, and sells advanced consumables to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica's products are specially developed for the purification of peptide drugs, such as insulin and GLP-1 analogues. Due to effective purification and a long lifetime for the products, they can increase productivity and reduce costs for pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica operates in a global niche market that is growing as a result of increased demand for drugs for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. The Group also includes Syntagon, a contract manufacturer of drug molecules for both clinical studies and commercial delivery. Syntagon works with chemical engineering manufacturing and the development of processes and analyses of pharmaceutical raw materials, with a core competence in small molecules and peptides, and a particular strength in purification and analysis of complex compounds. The Group is headquartered in Södertälje and Nanologica's share (NICA) is listed for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.