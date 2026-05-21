Nanologica AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting 2026 Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica AB (publ) today May 21, 2026 held its Annual General Meeting in Stockholm, at which the following resolutions were adopted.

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, disposition of result

The Annual General Meeting adopted the income statement and balance sheet for the company and the group in accordance with the presented accounting documents and resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, that the accumulated loss of SEK -50,180,846 shall be carried forward. The decision means that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2025.

Discharge

The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the board of directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2025.

Board of directors and board fees

The Annual General Meeting resolved on the re-election of Gisela Sitbon, Mattias Bengtsson, Thomas Eldered, Jeremie Trochu and Lena Torlegård and the election of Mark Quick and Erik Haeffler as new members of the board, all for a term of office that extends until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Thomas Eldered was elected as chairman of the board.

The Annual General Meeting resolved on fees to the board of directors and fees for committee work in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal as follows: SEK 325,000 to the chairman of the board, SEK 190,000 to each of the other board members, SEK 50,000 to the chairman of the audit committee, SEK 30,000 to each of the other members of the audit committee, SEK 25,000 to the chairman of the remuneration committee and SEK 15,000 to each of the other members of the remuneration committee. All board fees were unchanged compared to the previous year.

Auditor and auditors' fees

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to appoint the registered auditing firm BDO Mälardalen AB as auditor of the company for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Niclas Nordström will continue as auditor in charge. Fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Remuneration report for the financial year 2025

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve the board's remuneration report for the financial year 2025.

Amendment of the articles of association and reduction of share capital

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to amend the articles of association whereby § 4 is amended so that the share capital shall be not less than SEK 5,500,000 and not more than SEK 22,000,000.

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to reduce the company's share capital by SEK 10,191,865.102, without cancellation of shares. The purpose of the reduction is to cover losses.

Authorization for the board of directors to resolve on issues

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the board of directors to resolve on issues in accordance with the board's proposal. The resolution means that the board of directors is authorized, on one or more occasions, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on issues of shares, convertibles and/or warrants. The board of directors shall be able to resolve on issues with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with or without provision for non-cash issue and/or set-off or otherwise with conditions. In respect of issues carried out with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the board of directors shall not be able to make a resolution that means that the amount by which the share capital is increased corresponds to more than twenty (20) percent of the total share capital in the company before the issue has been completed.

For further information, please contact

Johanna Westerberg

Director IR, Communications and Marketing

johanna.westerberg@nanologica.com

+46 72 211 21 90

About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica is a Swedish life science group that offers advanced solutions in the development, manufacture and purification of pharmaceutical substances. By combining expertise in materials science, nanotechnology, and chemical process development, with services in contract development and manufacturing, Nanologica provides an integrated platform that supports the entire value chain from early development to commercial production of pharmaceutical substances. Nanologica's offering enables efficient and scalable production of drug substances, with particular strength within complex molecules and peptide-based drugs, such as treatments for diabetes and obesity. The company positions itself as a long-term partner to the pharmaceutical industry, with the goal of enabling more patients around the world to have access to life-saving treatments and cost-effective medicines. The Group has about 70 employees and is headquartered in Södertälje. Nanologica's share (ticker NICA) has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market since 2022. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.