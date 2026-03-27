Physitrack PLC: Physitrack Announces CHF 150,000 Deal with Swiss Care Provider

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK) - Physitrack Plc announces agreement with leading Swiss rehabilitation group worth 150,000 over four years with CHF 75,000 in year one.

Physitrack PLC, the global provider of digital health and wellbeing solutions, today announces another Swiss deal: a four-year agreement with a leading Swiss hospital and rehabilitation group specialising in high-end surgery and research-driven prevention and intervention.

The agreement is valued at approximately CHF 150,000 over the four-year term, with approximately CHF 75,000 recognised in the first year of the contract.

Under the agreement, Physitrack will provide its Physitrack home exercise presciption platform with bespoke components tailored to the group's clinical workflows, enabling a personalised and data-driven patient journey from prevention and pre-operative preparation through post-operative rehabilitation and long-term recovery. The implementation includes customised modules designed to enhance patient engagement, optimise adherence, and provide clinicians with actionable insights throughout the care continuum.

Physitrack has been active in Switzerland for several years, where its technology is used by a number of leading hospital groups and care providers. The Swiss healthcare market is characterised by high clinical standards, strong processes, and a research-driven approach to prevention and intervention, making it a natural fit for Physitrack's evidence-based digital solutions.

Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder of Physitrack Group, commented:

"I am very excited to announce this second substantial Swiss deal in a short period of time. Switzerland consistently demonstrates outstanding standards of care and operational excellence. We are impressed by this group's commitment to high-end surgery and research-led prevention, and it is a pleasure to work together to enhance and personalise their patient journeys."

This agreement further strengthens Physitrack's presence in the DACH region and underlines continued demand for digital rehabilitation and prevention solutions among leading European healthcare providers.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.

+44 208 133 9325

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at

https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)

https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at

https://championhealth.co.uk/

Attachments

Physitrack announces CHF 150,000 deal with Swiss care provider

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-announces-chf-150-000-deal-with-swiss-care-provider-1152604