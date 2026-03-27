Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Announces Issuance of Ludlow Research Report

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a company focused on innovation within the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure sector, is pleased to announce that Ludlow Research, an equity research firm in New York City, has issued a comprehensive research report on the company. The report highlights the company's recent strategic pivot toward vertical integration within the global energy transition market.

Report Highlights

Surging global lithium demand secures critical commodity market foothold.

New multi-port charging patent establishes a significant competitive moat.

Specialized energy efficiency consulting diversifies company income streams.

Projected rising summer energy prices driven by geopolitical risks.

The Ludlow Research alert discussed Elektros's focus on providing lithium mining resources alongside the sale of its newly patented charging technology. Furthermore, the report addresses the current macroeconomic landscape, noting that geopolitical tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have driven oil prices toward $100. Analysts' forecast sustained high costs through the summer, which is expected to accelerate the market shift toward energy-efficient infrastructure.

Visitors can download a copy of the report at https://www.ludlowresearch.com/reports/

About Ludlow Research

Ludlow Research is a New York-based equity research and advisory firm providing institutional-grade valuation analysis and strategic market intelligence. Leveraging 25+ years of capital markets expertise, the firm delivers independent reports that provide the institutional insight required for capital formation and board-level strategy. The firm serves as a definitive source of market intelligence and insights for today's capital markets. www.ludlowresearch.com

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and the exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States.

Investors can access the Company's Investor Relations portal at: www.elektros.energy/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including regulatory requirements, operational challenges, market conditions, and technological factors.

Contact:

Elektros Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-otc-elek-announces-issuance-of-ludlow-research-report-1152561