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WKN: A3C9BZ | ISIN: SE0016786040 | Ticker-Symbol: EY7
Frankfurt
27.03.26 | 09:55
4,115 Euro
-2,14 % -0,090
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
W5 SOLUTIONS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
W5 SOLUTIONS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2054,36016:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 16:00 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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W5 Solutions AB: W5 Solutions' CFO to Step Down

Cecilia Driving, CFO of W5 Solutions AB (publ) ("W5 Solutions" or the "Company"), has announced that she has decided to leave W5 Solutions.

"Cecilia Driving has made a significant contribution to the Company during her time as CFO, and we would like to thank her for her commitment and efforts. The recruitment process for a new CFO will commence immediately, and it is reassuring that Cecilia will ensure a well-structured handover. We wish her every success in the future," says Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO of W5 Solutions.

"I am very grateful for the time I have had working alongside such dedicated and highly competent colleagues. I now feel that it is time to look towards new opportunities and continue to develop in a new direction," says Cecilia Driving.

About W5 Solutions

W5 Solutions' vision is to become the leading global provider of sustainable defence technology. The company develops and delivers cutting-edge solutions that strengthen both its own forces and those of its allies. Their solutions in Integration, Training and Power are designed with a focus on sustainability and innovation, making them a reliable partner for defence and security agencies worldwide.

Founded in 2018, with a heritage dating back to 1940, W5 Solutions is headquartered in Stockholm.

Learn more at www.w5solutions.com.

The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For further information, please contact:

Evelina Hedskog, President and CEO, W5 Solutions

Tel: +46 (0)8 650 08 88
E-mail: ir@w5solutions.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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