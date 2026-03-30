DJ MHM Corporate: AGO 27.03.26 - results

MHM Corporate MHM Corporate: AGO 27.03.26 - results 30-March-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MHM announces results of the Ordinary General Meeting of March 27, 2026 Paris, France - March 30th 2026, 8:00 - MHM CORPORATE (« MHM ») held its Ordinary General Meeting on March 27, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at the offices of the law firm Lexelians, located at 11 avenue de l'Opéra, 75001 Paris. Shareholders who were present, represented, or who voted by correspondence collectively held 869,379 voting shares, representing 24.14% of the share capital and voting rights. All resolutions submitted to the vote were approved unanimously. Following the General Meeting, the company's new statutory auditors are GRANT THORNTON and EXCO SOCODEC, appointed to replace the former auditors who had resigned. Their mandates will expire at the close of the General Meeting to be held in 2031, convened to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2031. * * * About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section). MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: MHM - AGO 27.03.26 - results =------------------------------------------------------------ Language: English Company: MHM Corporate 27, avenue de l'Opéra 75001 Paris France E-mail: contact@mhm-corporate.com Internet: https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2299768 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2299768 30-March-2026 CET/CEST

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March 30, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)