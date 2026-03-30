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Dow Jones News
30.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
160 Leser
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MHM Corporate: AGO 27.03.26 - results

DJ MHM Corporate: AGO 27.03.26 - results 

MHM Corporate 
MHM Corporate: AGO 27.03.26 - results 
30-March-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
MHM announces results of the Ordinary General Meeting of March 27, 2026 
 
Paris, France - March 30th 2026, 8:00 - MHM CORPORATE (« MHM ») held its Ordinary General Meeting on March 27, 2026 at 
11:00 a.m. at the offices of the law firm Lexelians, located at 11 avenue de l'Opéra, 75001 Paris. 
 
Shareholders who were present, represented, or who voted by correspondence collectively held 869,379 voting shares, 
representing 24.14% of the share capital and voting rights. 
 
All resolutions submitted to the vote were approved unanimously. 
 
Following the General Meeting, the company's new statutory auditors are GRANT THORNTON and EXCO SOCODEC, appointed to 
replace the former auditors who had resigned. Their mandates will expire at the close of the General Meeting to be held 
in 2031, convened to approve the financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2031. 

* * * 

About MHM Corporate 
MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C 
ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP 
MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME. 
 
For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section). 
 
MHM Corporate Contacts 
contact@MHM-corporate.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: MHM - AGO 27.03.26 - results 
=------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     MHM Corporate 
         27, avenue de l'Opéra 
         75001 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@mhm-corporate.com 
Internet:    https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2299768 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2299768 30-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2299768&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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