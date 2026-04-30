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Dow Jones News
30.04.2026 18:33 Uhr
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MHM Corporate: Publication of FY2025 Financial Performance

DJ MHM Corporate: Publication of FY2025 Financial Performance 

MHM Corporate 
MHM Corporate: Publication of FY2025 Financial Performance 
30-Apr-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MHM Corporate presents its 2025 financial results, postpones publication of annual report and reduces nominal value 

Paris, France - 30 April 2026, 18:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) presents its 2025 financial results and announcing the 
postponement of the publication of annual report and the reduction of the nominal value of the share capital. 
 
Financial results 2025 
 
The figures presented below have been carefully compiled in consultation with the accountant, but have not yet been 
fully audited. They may be revised after completion of the ongoing audit process. 
 
MHM Corporate, still active as MyHotelMatch in 2025, had no activities, therefore the revenue amounted to EUR 0 (compared 
to EUR207k in 2024). The Company reports a net loss of EUR479k (compared to a net loss of 990k in 2024). The total for ORA, 
supplier payables, financial debt, and other debt was EUR4,057k. The main strategy for 2025, the potential merger with 
Courbet was abandoned in September. Current management, installed in February 2026, will develop a strategy to bring 
new activity to MHM Corporate. 
 
Commenting on these results, management stated: "Shareholders must realize that the financial situation remains 
fragile. Although MHM has received support letters from its main creditors, MHM remains dependent on financing options. 
Management is working hard on a strategy to launch new activities or pursue mergers and acquisitions. Management is 
convinced that this strategy can only be implemented once a clean balance sheet and a simple cap table can be achieved. 
 
MHM also announces that it will publish its annual financial report with a delay. The company is making every effort to 
publish it as soon as possible. The delay is due to a change in management in February. Subsequently there was the 
replacement of the two statutory auditors in March. This timing shift will, for now, have no impact on the date of the 
general meeting called to approve the 2025 financial statements. 
 
General Meeting to Approve the 2025 Financial Statements 
 
MHM further announces that it expects to hold its annual general meeting to approve the financial statements for the 
year ended 31 December 2025 between 15 June 2026 and 30 June 2026. All legal publications and disclosures will of 
course be duly carried out. 

Share Capital Reduction 
 
Finally, MHM announces that the same Board of Directors, meeting on 29 April, decided to use the delegation of 
authority granted by the general meeting of 2 February 2026 to reduce the share capital by decreasing the nominal value 
of the shares, from EUR0.25 to EUR0.0125. This capital reduction was carried out by allocation against the Company's 
accumulated losses. 
 
Following this reduction, the share capital amounts to EUR45,019.75, divided into 3,601,580 ordinary shares with a 
nominal value of EUR0.0125 each. 

* * * 

About MHM Corporate 
MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C 
ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP 
MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME. 
 
For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section). 
 
MHM Corporate Contacts 
contact@MHM-corporate.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: MHM - Publication of FY2025 Financial Performance 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     MHM Corporate 
         27, avenue de l'Opéra 
         75001 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@mhm-corporate.com 
Internet:    https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report 
EQS News ID:   2319498 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2319498 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2319498&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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