DJ MHM Corporate: Publication of FY2025 Financial Performance

MHM Corporate MHM Corporate: Publication of FY2025 Financial Performance 30-Apr-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MHM Corporate presents its 2025 financial results, postpones publication of annual report and reduces nominal value Paris, France - 30 April 2026, 18:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) presents its 2025 financial results and announcing the postponement of the publication of annual report and the reduction of the nominal value of the share capital. Financial results 2025 The figures presented below have been carefully compiled in consultation with the accountant, but have not yet been fully audited. They may be revised after completion of the ongoing audit process. MHM Corporate, still active as MyHotelMatch in 2025, had no activities, therefore the revenue amounted to EUR 0 (compared to EUR207k in 2024). The Company reports a net loss of EUR479k (compared to a net loss of 990k in 2024). The total for ORA, supplier payables, financial debt, and other debt was EUR4,057k. The main strategy for 2025, the potential merger with Courbet was abandoned in September. Current management, installed in February 2026, will develop a strategy to bring new activity to MHM Corporate. Commenting on these results, management stated: "Shareholders must realize that the financial situation remains fragile. Although MHM has received support letters from its main creditors, MHM remains dependent on financing options. Management is working hard on a strategy to launch new activities or pursue mergers and acquisitions. Management is convinced that this strategy can only be implemented once a clean balance sheet and a simple cap table can be achieved. MHM also announces that it will publish its annual financial report with a delay. The company is making every effort to publish it as soon as possible. The delay is due to a change in management in February. Subsequently there was the replacement of the two statutory auditors in March. This timing shift will, for now, have no impact on the date of the general meeting called to approve the 2025 financial statements. General Meeting to Approve the 2025 Financial Statements MHM further announces that it expects to hold its annual general meeting to approve the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 between 15 June 2026 and 30 June 2026. All legal publications and disclosures will of course be duly carried out. Share Capital Reduction Finally, MHM announces that the same Board of Directors, meeting on 29 April, decided to use the delegation of authority granted by the general meeting of 2 February 2026 to reduce the share capital by decreasing the nominal value of the shares, from EUR0.25 to EUR0.0125. This capital reduction was carried out by allocation against the Company's accumulated losses. Following this reduction, the share capital amounts to EUR45,019.75, divided into 3,601,580 ordinary shares with a nominal value of EUR0.0125 each. * * * About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section). MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: MHM - Publication of FY2025 Financial Performance =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: MHM Corporate 27, avenue de l'Opéra 75001 Paris France E-mail: contact@mhm-corporate.com Internet: https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report EQS News ID: 2319498 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2319498 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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April 30, 2026 12:01 ET (16:01 GMT)