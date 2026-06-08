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WKN: A3EJFQ | ISIN: FR001400IE67 | Ticker-Symbol: 6GD0
Frankfurt
08.06.26 | 08:55
0,164 Euro
-0,61 % -0,001
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0,1690,19109:06
Dow Jones News
08.06.2026 08:33 Uhr
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MHM Corporate: Publication of Audited 2025 Results, Annual Report Release, Notice of General Meeting and Termination of Liquidity Contract

DJ MHM Corporate: Publication of Audited 2025 Results, Annual Report Release, Notice of General Meeting and Termination of Liquidity Contract 

MHM Corporate 
MHM Corporate: Publication of Audited 2025 Results, Annual Report Release, Notice of General Meeting and Termination of 
Liquidity Contract 
08-Jun-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MHM Corporate: Publication of Audited 2025 Results, Annual Report Release, Notice of General Meeting and Termination of 
Liquidity Contract 
 
Paris, France - June 8th 2026, 8:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) today presents its audited financial results and 
publishes its annual financial report for the fiscal year 2025, a year dedicated to restructuring and cost 
optimisation. 
 
The 2025 audited annual financial report has been approved by the Board of Directors and is available to shareholders 
on the MHM CORPORATE website. 
 
MHM Corporate conducted no business activity during the fiscal year 2025, generating zero revenue. The Company 
continues its structural programme of operational cost reduction and capital structure simplification with a view to a 
full restructuring and refinancing. 
 
General Meeting 
 
The annual general meeting for the approval of the 2025 accounts will be held on Tuesday, 30 June 2026 at 11:00 AM, at 
the offices of law firm Lexelians, 11 avenue de l'Opéra - 75001 Paris. The agenda will be published in a separate press 
release. All legal publications and regulated disclosures will be made within the required timeframes. 
  
 
Termination of the Liquidity Contract 
 
The Company has also proceeded with the termination of its liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, 
effective as of 11 May 2026, as an additional measure aimed at optimising operational expenses. 

* * * 

About MHM Corporate 
MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C 
ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP 
MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME. 
 
For more information, please visit mymatchingcompany.com (Investor Relations section). 
 
MHM Corporate Contacts 
contact@MHM-corporate.com 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: MHM - annual report 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     MHM Corporate 
         27, avenue de l'Opéra 
         75001 Paris 
         France 
E-mail:     contact@mhm-corporate.com 
Internet:    https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ 
ISIN:      FR001400IE67 
Euronext Ticker: MHM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   2340920 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2340920 08-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2340920&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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