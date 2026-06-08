DJ MHM Corporate: Publication of Audited 2025 Results, Annual Report Release, Notice of General Meeting and Termination of Liquidity Contract

MHM Corporate MHM Corporate: Publication of Audited 2025 Results, Annual Report Release, Notice of General Meeting and Termination of Liquidity Contract 08-Jun-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MHM Corporate: Publication of Audited 2025 Results, Annual Report Release, Notice of General Meeting and Termination of Liquidity Contract Paris, France - June 8th 2026, 8:00 - MHM CORPORATE ("MHM") (i) today presents its audited financial results and publishes its annual financial report for the fiscal year 2025, a year dedicated to restructuring and cost optimisation. The 2025 audited annual financial report has been approved by the Board of Directors and is available to shareholders on the MHM CORPORATE website. MHM Corporate conducted no business activity during the fiscal year 2025, generating zero revenue. The Company continues its structural programme of operational cost reduction and capital structure simplification with a view to a full restructuring and refinancing. General Meeting The annual general meeting for the approval of the 2025 accounts will be held on Tuesday, 30 June 2026 at 11:00 AM, at the offices of law firm Lexelians, 11 avenue de l'Opéra - 75001 Paris. The agenda will be published in a separate press release. All legal publications and regulated disclosures will be made within the required timeframes. Termination of the Liquidity Contract The Company has also proceeded with the termination of its liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, effective as of 11 May 2026, as an additional measure aimed at optimising operational expenses. * * * About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MHM CORPORATE is eligible for the PEA-PME. For more information, please visit mymatchingcompany.com (Investor Relations section). MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: MHM - annual report =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: MHM Corporate 27, avenue de l'Opéra 75001 Paris France E-mail: contact@mhm-corporate.com Internet: https://mymatchingcompany.com/en/investors/ ISIN: FR001400IE67 Euronext Ticker: MHM AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 2340920 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2340920 08-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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June 08, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)