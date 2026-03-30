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WKN: A4088X | ISIN: FR001400NQB6 | Ticker-Symbol:
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MACOMPTA.FR Chart 1 Jahr
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Actusnews Wire
30.03.2026 08:53 Uhr
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MACOMPTA.FR - Implementation of a Liquidity Agreement with CIC CIB

Lagord, le 30 mars 2026

Implementation of a Liquidity Agreement with CIC CIB

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: ALCPA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, announces that it has entrusted CIC CIB, as from March 30, 2026, for an initial period of one year renewable by tacit agreement, with the implementation of a liquidity and market surveillance agreement relating to its ordinary shares.

This agreement has been entered into in accordance with the applicable regulations, and in particular with AMF (the Financial Market Authority) Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021. It complies with the Code of Ethics of the French Financial Markets Association (AMAFI).

The purpose of this agreement is to support liquidity and trading in MACOMPTA.FR shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

The resources allocated to the implementation of this agreement amount to:

  • €100,000

The agreement may be suspended:

  • In the cases provided for in Article 5, Chapter II of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021;
  • If the share price trades outside the intervention thresholds authorised by the Company's General Meeting;
  • Or at the request of MACOMPTA.FR, under its sole responsibility.

In addition, the agreement may be terminated by MACOMPTA.FR at any time without notice, or by CIC CIB subject to two weeks' prior notice.

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information: investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97221-macompta_liquidite-va.pdf

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