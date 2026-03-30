Physitrack PLC: Physitrack Signs Agreement with New York-based Academic Medical Center

LONDON, GB AND NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (Nasdaq First North Premier:PTRK)(STO:PTRK) - New Commercial Agreement Generates $100,556 in Total Contract Value and $31,897 in Annual Recurring Revenue with major North American Customer.

Physitrack today announced a new commercial agreement with a New York state-based academic medical center to deliver the Physitrack platform.

The agreement is valued at $100,556 in total contract value and $31,897 in annual recurring subscription revenue, with revenue recognition expected to commence in Q2 2026.

Subsequent phases of the agreement may include expanded scope and additional user licenses, with the potential to generate additional recurring revenue.

Under the agreement, Physitrack will provide its digital rehabilitation and clinical exercise prescription platform to 190 clinician users, enabling the customer to:

Improve access to rehabilitation care and remote patient monitoring across clinical teams

Scale digital home exercise programme delivery and patient education through a single integrated platform

Enhance clinical outcomes tracking and patient engagement through integrated telehealth capabilities

The solution supports patients and clinical staff by delivering streamlined, evidence-based rehabilitation workflows that improve both clinician efficiency and patient outcomes.

This agreement reflects continued strong demand for Physitrack's platform within the US academic medical centre market and aligns with the company's strategy to expand its enterprise footprint across North America and grow predictable recurring revenue. This new customer relationship highlights Physitrack's ability to win enterprise clients within the US healthcare system.

Henrik Molin, Physitrack CEO and Founder, comments:

"We are pleased to announce this agreement, which further demonstrates the strength and versatility of the Physitrack platform. This kickstarts our expansion in the Americas, led by Physitrack's New York office, and we look forward to building on this momentum with more growth to come. We continue to support our partners in delivering better outcomes while building predictable, recurring revenue for the company."

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.

+44 208 133 9325

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff with 12 nationalities on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness / Champion Health - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at

https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)

https://physitrack.com (product marketing)

About Champion Health

Champion Health, a subsidiary of Physitrack Plc, is a leader in corporate wellness technology, providing an innovative platform that empowers businesses to support their employees' well-being through personalised wellness action plans and advanced analytics.

Visit us at

https://championhealth.co.uk/

Attachments

Physitrack signs Agreement with New York-based Academic Medical Center

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-signs-agreement-with-new-york-based-academic-medical-c-1152954