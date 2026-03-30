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WKN: A3C5AL | ISIN: SE0016798417 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CR
Frankfurt
30.03.26 | 08:06
0,321 Euro
-1,54 % -0,005
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Telekom
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NETEL HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
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NETEL HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
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0,3480,36311:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
19 Leser
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Netel Holding AB: Netel expands cooperation with Norwegian electricity company Glitre Nett with new framework agreement worth up to 300 MNOK

Netel's subsidiary Nett-Tjenester has signed a new framework agreement with Glitre Nett worth up to 300 MNOK. The agreement covers a new geographical area for Netel and applies to services within regional networks - operation and design.

The new framework agreement has an initial term of 22 months with the possibility of extension until the end of 2031. The agreement is worth a total of up to 300 MNOK until the end of 2031. The agreement covers consultation, design, procurement and installation of high-voltage components, switchgear and control systems in existing and new substations and facilities.

"We are proud and happy about Glitre Nett's increased trust," says Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO of Netel. "Glitre Nett is an important customer for us and their trust shows that we deliver with quality and that we can grow with our existing customers."

Glitre Nett owns and has operational responsibility for most of the electricity grid in Agder, in Buskerud and in parts of Østfold and Akershus, as well as in Hadeland and Askøy. With over 425,000 network customers, Glitre Nett is the second largest network company in Norway. To meet the electrification of society and ensure a stable and well-functioning electricity supply, Glitre Nett is investing in capacity and modernisation of the electricity grid.

About us

With over 25 years of experience, Netel is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power and Telecom. We are involved in the entire value chain from design, production and maintenance of our customers' facilities. We are dedicated to securing an accessible and reliable future, where technology unites and transforms society. Netel reported net sales of SEK 2,915 million in 2025 and the number of employees in the group is about 800. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. Read more at netelgroup.com.

Contacts

Jeanette Reuterskiöld, President and CEO, +46 (0) 702 28 03 89, jeanette.reuterskiold@netel.se
Fredrik Helenius, CFO, +46 (0) 730 85 52 86, fredrik.helenius@netel.se
Åse Lindskog, IR, +46 (0) 730 24 48 72, ase.lindskog@netelgroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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