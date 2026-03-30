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WKN: A140K4 | ISIN: SE0005392537 | Ticker-Symbol: 7ST
Stuttgart
30.03.26 | 08:47
0,002 Euro
+7,14 % +0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0080,00811:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2026 07:45 Uhr
40 Leser
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SolTech Energy Sweden AB: Soltech company E-Mobility completes Dalarna's largest charging station for heavy traffic for Maserfrakt in Borlänge

In Borlänge, E-Mobility has completed what is now Dalarna's largest charging station for electric trucks. The facility includes eight charging points with the possibility to charge up to 400 kW per charging point. The installation is commissioned and the project has been carried out for the machine and transport brokerage company Maserfrakt.

E-Mobility, based in Borlänge, works with charging infrastructure and electrical technology and delivers the design, installation and commissioning of smart charging solutions for both passenger cars and heavy traffic.

The installation has been carried out for Maserfrakt, which is one of Sweden's largest machine and transport brokerage companies with operations in transport, logistics and construction in several regions of the country. Sustainability in the business, of which electrification is a significant part, is important both for the industry and for Maserfrakt.

"It is great to be entrusted with the design and installation for this projekct that will be Dalarna's largest charging station for electric trucks. Through the project, we are helping Maserfrakt make a real contribution to the expansion of charging infrastructure for electric trucks in the county," says Martin Götesson, CEO of E-Mobility.

Important for the transport sector's transition
Domestic transport accounts for almost a third of Sweden's total greenhouse gas emissions and is dominated by emissions from road traffic. Large-scale fast charging stations are therefore important to accelerate the transition of the transport sector. They enable the transition to electric transport and at the same time increase the competitiveness of the locations where they are established. For Maserfrakt, this investment is an important part of enabling its 250 partners to invest in electrified transportation.

"In this way, we take responsibility and enable more charging infrastructure in Dalarna. It is an important step in creating the conditions for our partners to invest in more sustainable transport, and now the conditions are in place. The project is also important for TRB, where we are one of ten part-owner companies that jointly run this type of investment," says Per Bondemark, CEO of Maserfrakt.

For more information contact:

Samuel Lakén, PR Lead, Soltech Energy Sweden
E-mail: samuel.laken@soltechenergy.com
Phone: +46 73- 705 69 61

About Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ)

Soltech Energy is a full-service provider with market-leading expertise in solar energy, electrical engineering, façades, roofing contracting, charging infrastructure, and advanced energy storage solutions with integrated smart control systems. Soltech Energy Sweden AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol SOLT. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information, visit: https://soltechenergy.com

Image Attachments

E Mobility_Martin Götesson

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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