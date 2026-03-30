Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Roll-out startet: Explosives Update: CA$8,4 Mio. Auftragsbestand - Nexus rollt Europa & Arktis auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNF7 | ISIN: SE0011311554 | Ticker-Symbol: DH1
Frankfurt
30.03.26 | 08:17
0,001 Euro
-14,29 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVIO TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0090,00912:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2026 11:10 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Divio Technologies AB: Divio reports from Extraordinary General Meeting

Divio Technologies AB (publ) (the "Company") held today its Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") at CONVENDUM, Biblioteksgatan 29, Stockholm, in accordance with the notice dated 11th March 2026 convening the Meeting. All resolutions proposed in the notice were approved.

A summary of the resolutions adopted is presented below.

Resolution on Reduction of Share Capital to Cover Losses (Agenda Item 7)
The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to reduce the Company's share capital by SEK 14,205,923.23 to cover losses. The reduction will be carried out without cancellation of shares, resulting in a reduction of the quota value of each share. The Board of Directors, or any person appointed by the Board, was authorised to make the minor adjustments that may be required in connection with registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket) or Euroclear Sweden AB.

Stockholm, 30 March 2026

Divio Technologies AB (publ)
The Board of Directors

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)
The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.