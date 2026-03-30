Divio Technologies AB: Divio reports from Extraordinary General Meeting

Divio Technologies AB (publ) (the "Company") held today its Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") at CONVENDUM, Biblioteksgatan 29, Stockholm, in accordance with the notice dated 11th March 2026 convening the Meeting. All resolutions proposed in the notice were approved.

A summary of the resolutions adopted is presented below.

Resolution on Reduction of Share Capital to Cover Losses (Agenda Item 7)

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to reduce the Company's share capital by SEK 14,205,923.23 to cover losses. The reduction will be carried out without cancellation of shares, resulting in a reduction of the quota value of each share. The Board of Directors, or any person appointed by the Board, was authorised to make the minor adjustments that may be required in connection with registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket) or Euroclear Sweden AB.

Stockholm, 30 March 2026

Divio Technologies AB (publ)

The Board of Directors

Press enquiries

For further information about Divio Technologies, please visit divio.com or contact CEO Jon Levin (ir@divio.com)

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB.

About Divio Technologies

Divio Technologies AB (Publ) is the PaaS and Cloud Management Software development group behind the Divio platform, which simplifies cloud hosting, deployment and development via a PaaS solution. The platform allows enterprises to reduce costs, time to market and the burden on employees, as well as decreasing dependency on cloud vendors.