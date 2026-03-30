Original-Research: Mister Spex SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Mister Spex SE
Business remains challenging
Mister Spex fulfilled its FY 2025 guidance; its outlook for the current business (revenue is expected to be flat to down 10%) indicates further adjustments in its business model and company structure. To reflect this, we changed our assumptions in the DCF model and derive a new TP of EUR 2.00 (EUR 5.00). We change our recommendation from Buy to Hold.
You can download the research here: MISTER_SPEX_20260330k
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2300460 30.03.2026 CET/CEST
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