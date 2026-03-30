Stagwell: HarrisX and 2WAY Launch "Capital Intel," a First-of-its-Kind Interactive Polling Program

New partnership combines HarrisX industry-leading polling, expert analysis, and real-time audience participation powered by 2WAY to redefine how polling is delivered and understood

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / 2WAY, the interactive live video platform devoted to unique conversations, unbiased discourse, open debate, authentic community, and HarrisX, one of the nation's most accurate pollsters and one of the most innovative and widely cited public opinion research firms, today announced a strategic partnership to launch "Capital Intel," a first-of-its-kind polling-driven content franchise designed to democratize access to data and reshape how audiences engage with public opinion.

The programs will be hosted by Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, serving as principal analyst, alongside Mark Halperin, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of 2WAY, who will serve as host and moderator. Together, they bring decades of experience at the intersection of polling, politics, media, and public discourse to this new format. It will also feature leading pollsters and experts from HarrisX and across public life.

"Capital Intel" will employ original overnight polling conducted specifically for the program by HarrisX. For the first time, audience members will be able to ask questions about poll results, the polling process, and methodology, getting answers from experts who will demystify every element.

"Polling is key to allowing audiences to understand the nuances within our contemporary politics, yet it remains largely inaccessible, mistrusted, or misunderstood by everyday audiences," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "What 'Capital Intel' introduces is a new model-combining sophisticated, high-frequency polling data with a modern, interactive format, making these insights more transparent and actionable than ever before."

The collaboration brings together HarrisX's proprietary polling and analytics, Mark Penn's decades of experience as one of the most influential pollsters in modern politics, and 2WAY's interactive video platform and production capabilities, creating one of the most advanced, rapid-results, and participatory polling show formats ever produced.

"Polling has long shaped how leaders understand the world and the decisions they make, but too often those insights exist behind closed doors or are slow to translate into clear and high-quality public information," said Dritan Nesho, CEO of HarrisX. "This partnership delivers sharper intelligence grounded in immediate, rigorous data that will help viewers understand not just what voters and decision-makers think, but also what it means and what comes next. The partnership also creates a new medium and advertising vehicle in Washington for policy shapers and decision-makers by making polling more actionable, trusted, and impactful in how decisions get made."

"This is about opening up the black box of polling," said Mark Halperin, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of 2WAY. "For the first time, audiences won't just hear the results, they'll be part of the conversation, asking questions and sharing their live reactions to data and forming a community that shapes the dialogue around it."

The "Capital Intel" franchise will consist of three core programming pillars:

Daily Capital Intel: Short-form, recurring segments integrated into 2WAY flagship programming, including "The Morning Meeting" and "2WAY Tonight," powered by HarrisX overnight polling and airing at least twice per week

Monthly Capital Intel: A 30-45 minute flagship broadcast anchored by Penn and Halperin, delivering in-depth analysis of the latest polling and major trends shaping politics, policy, and public opinion

Monthly Private Deep-Dive Briefings: Invite-only, high-production virtual sessions for journalists, business leaders, and policymakers, offering deeper insights and forward-looking analysis

Together, these formats create a continuous and virtuous feedback loop between data, expert interpretation, and audience engagement, transforming polling from a static snapshot into a dynamic, participatory experience.

HarrisX will provide the underlying polling data and analytics, including its widely followed national surveys and overnight polling capabilities, while 2WAY will power production, distribution, and real-time audience interaction through its platform.

The launch of "Capital Intel" marks the first time a dedicated polling franchise has been built specifically for an interactive media environment, setting a new standard for how polling can inform, engage, and involve audiences in the national conversation.

Programming details and premiere dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

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ABOUT HARRISX

HarrisX, a Stagwell company, is a strategic research and advisory firm that delivers clear, data-driven answers to complex and pressing questions faced by corporate, political and government clients. Powered by proprietary technology and a campaign-style approach, we move fast, cut through the noise, and surface insights that drive real-world impact. With offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Australia, we advise Fortune 100 companies, public institutions, global leaders, NGOs, and philanthropic organizations. Named one of top and most accurate pollsters of the 2020 and 2024 U.S. presidential elections, HarrisX doesn't just deliver data - we deliver confident decisions.

ABOUT 2WAY

2WAY is an interactive, live video platform devoted to unique conversations, unbiased discourse, and open debate. Our community of contributors engages in two-way conversations with users about today's events, politics, and significant issues, absent the one-sided partisanship and angry rhetoric that have come to dominate the discourse around current events on social media and cable news. 2WAY invites individuals of all backgrounds and viewpoints to join its growing community. Whether you are a seasoned political observer or simply someone looking to engage in thoughtful discussions about the issues that matter most, 2WAY provides a platform for meaningful dialogue. Join 2WAY and be a part of the conversation.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emmi Buck

emmi@high10media.com

253-297-6311

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/harrisx-and-2way-launch-%22capital-intel-%22-a-first-of-its-kind-int-1153020