

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A federal judge has put a temporary stop to the $6.2 billion merger between Nexstar Media Group and Tegna, which would have formed the biggest local TV station operator in the U.S. Troy L. Nunley issued a 14-day restraining order after DirecTV claimed the merger might breach federal antitrust laws by increasing TV costs, cutting competition, and hurting local news services.



Additionally, a group of eight attorneys general, led by Rob Bonta, has filed a legal challenge against the deal as well.



Even though the merger had already been greenlit by the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice, there were worries that the combined company could surpass national ownership limits, reaching around 60% of U.S. households.



Perry Sook has argued that the merger is crucial for supporting local journalism, but critics are concerned it might lead to newsroom shut-downs and higher costs for consumers.



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