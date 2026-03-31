Cubic Defense: Cubic Digital Intelligence Assessed "Awardable" for Department of War Work in the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Cubic Digital Intelligence (CDI), a leading provider of defense software for geospatial intelligence and full-motion video dissemination, today announced that its TAKTICS solution has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

"Achieving Awardable status on Tradewinds validates both the operational impact of TAKTICS and the growing need for rapid, reliable GEOINT dissemination at the tactical edge," said Samuel Stollar, VP & General Manager of Cubic Digital Intelligence. "This pathway allows Government customers to quickly identify, evaluate and acquire a solution already proven across special operations and conventional forces."

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the Department of War's digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos designed to accelerate procurement of AI, data and analytics capabilities across the enterprise.

TAKTICS is CDI's enterprise GEOINT dissemination platform built specifically for the TAK ecosystem. It automates delivery of mission-critical imagery, terrain and vector data from secure repositories directly to TAK devices, enabling operators to access current geospatial intelligence even in disconnected, denied, degraded, intermittent and low-bandwidth (DDIL) environments. TAKTICS eliminates manual data preparation, reduces dependency on reach-back networks and synchronizes GEOINT from enterprise to tactical edge in seconds.

TAKTICS is relied upon operationally by Warfighters across the DoW, Special Operations Forces, Marine Raiders, Army Special Forces Groups, Ranger units, AFSOC Special Tactics Squadrons and Naval Special Warfare teams for mission planning, imagery exploitation and ATAK data preparation in austere and denied environments worldwide.

Cubic Digital Intelligence's video, TAKTICS | Enterprise GEOINT Dissemination for the Tactical Edge, is accessible to Government users within the Tradewinds Marketplace and demonstrates how the solution bridges enterprise GEOINT systems to tactical users through automated workflows and AutoSync Maps technology.

To learn more about Cubic products and services, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic Digital Intelligence

Cubic Digital Intelligence is the defense software division of Cubic, delivering advanced solutions for GEOINT dissemination, advanced full-motion video management and data orchestration across cloud, enterprise and tactical environments. CDI's technologies empower decision-makers with rapid access to mission-critical geospatial and video data across the battlespace. We deliver decision-quality insights. Anywhere. Anytime. Visit: https://www.cubic.com/cubic-digital-intelligence

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos addressing the Department of War's most significant challenges in AI, data, and analytics. All solutions are evaluated through competitive procedures and made available to Government customers through a rapid acquisition pathway. Tradewinds is managed by the DoW Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office. For more information: https://tradewindai.com/tw-marketplace

Media Contacts:

Geri MacDonald?

Cubic Defense?

geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense?

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Contact: Success@tradewindai.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-digital-intelligence-assessed-%22awardable%22-for-department-of-war-work-in-1152248