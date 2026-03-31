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WKN: A3E2EN | ISIN: SE0021181559 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LH0
Frankfurt
31.03.26 | 08:12
0,036 Euro
+2,82 % +0,001
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GUARD THERAPEUTICS INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUARD THERAPEUTICS INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 15:45 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Guard Therapeutics International AB: Guard Therapeutics provides update on strategic review

Guard Therapeutics International AB (publ) ("Guard Therapeutics" or the "Company") hereby provides an update regarding the strategic review that was announced in December 2025.

The Company has now completed the overarching exploratory work, in accordance with the press release issued on 5 February, and has identified a number of potential counterparties that are assessed as possibly being suitable candidates for a merger or a reverse takeover. Guard Therapeutics intends to initiate more in-depth discussions with prioritized parties in the near term.

The Company's objective is to carry out due diligence work during the second quarter of 2026 and thereafter communicate additional details regarding the continued process. However, it cannot be ruled out that the review may not result in any transaction or other strategic outcome.

If no strategic alternatives materialize within a reasonable period of time, the Board of Directors intends to recommend delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market and voluntary liquidation, whereby available cash would be distributed to shareholders. Decisions regarding any potential merger, reverse takeover, delisting or liquidation will be made by shareholders at a future general meeting.

Guard Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to provide further information until the Board of Directors has made final decisions, subject to applicable regulations.

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Agervald, CEO
Telephone: +46 8 670 65 51
E-mail: info@guardtherapeutics.com

About Guard Therapeutics

Guard Therapeutics is a Swedish clinical-stage biotechnology company that identifies and develops new therapies for diseases with a large unmet medical need, focusing on different forms of kidney disease. The company's candidate drugs are based on the endogenous protein alpha-1-microglobulin (A1M). Guard Therapeutics is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: GUARD).

Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB, Certified Adviser - Redeye.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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