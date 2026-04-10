On December 11, 2025, the shares in Guard Therapeutics International AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to information that the Company's board of directors had resolved to commence an exploratory process regarding strategic alternatives, including identifying potential candidates for a merger or reverse takeover of the Company. The Company further stated that, in the event no strategic alternatives materialize within a reasonable timeframe, the board of directors intends to recommend voluntary liquidation and delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Yesterday, April 9, 2026, the Company disclosed that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had informed the Company that it did not meet the listing requirement on having an ongoing business operation, and that Nasdaq Stockholm AB therefore may initiate a process for delisting the Company's financial instruments from First North Growth Market.

According to item 6.3.1 (b) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if circumstances exist justifying the removal of the issuer's financial instruments from trading on First North pursuant to item 8.2.7 of the rulebook.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the Company's shares.

Company name: Guard Therapeutics International AB (publ) Short name: GUARD ISIN code: SE0021181559

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.