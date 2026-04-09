Guard Therapeutics International AB: Guard Therapeutics provides information regarding observation status on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Guard Therapeutics International AB (publ) ("Guard Therapeutics" or the "Company") today announces that Nasdaq has informed the Company that it currently does not fulfil the ongoing listing requirement regarding active operations. In accordance with applicable rules, Nasdaq may therefore delist the Company's financial instruments on 17 June 2026, provided that the Company has not, prior thereto, communicated concrete measures for how the operational requirement will be fulfilled or, in the event that the Company intends to carry out such far reaching changes that require a new listing review, submitted a complete listing application.

In accordance with previous communication, the Company is currently evaluating potential counterparties for a merger or alternatively a reverse acquisition. The Company's primary focus remains that the structure for a potential transaction can be presented during the second quarter, which would allow for a reassessment of the operational requirement by Nasdaq prior to the date on which the Company may otherwise be subject to delisting.



However, it cannot be excluded that the ongoing evaluation will not result in any transaction or other strategic outcome during the relevant period. In such case, the Board of Directors intends to recommend delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market and voluntary liquidation of the Company, whereby available liquid funds will be distributed to the shareholders. Any decision regarding a merger, reverse acquisition, delisting or liquidation will be resolved by the shareholders at a future general meeting.



Guard Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to provide further information until the Board of Directors has made final decisions, subject to applicable rules and regulations.

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Agervald, CEO

Telephone: +46 8 670 65 51

E-mail: info@guardtherapeutics.com

About Guard Therapeutics

Guard Therapeutics is a Swedish clinical-stage biotechnology company that identifies and develops new therapies for diseases with a large unmet medical need, focusing on different forms of kidney disease. The company's candidate drugs are based on the endogenous protein alpha-1-microglobulin (A1M). Guard Therapeutics is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: GUARD).

Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB, Certified Adviser - Redeye.