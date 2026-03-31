St. Louis, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Dr. Angela Zeng, food scientist, Traditional Chinese Medicine scholar, and founder of the functional wellness beverage brand Karviva, has been recognized in USA Today's list of "Top Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2026." Featured first in the article, Dr. Angela Zeng was highlighted for her work bridging modern nutritional science with traditional wellness principles to build a growing functional beverage company focused on sustainable health practices.





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Dr. Zeng founded Karviva on the belief that food can serve as a daily tool for long-term health and resilience. Raised in a family of traditional herbal practitioners, she developed an early understanding of how nourishment, balance, and consistency support overall well-being. Today, she brings together that cultural heritage with rigorous scientific training, holding a Ph.D. in pathology and a bachelor's degree in biochemistry.

Through Karviva, Dr. Zeng has challenged the extremes often associated with detox culture, advocating instead for an approach centered on nourishment rather than restriction. Karviva's formulations incorporate whole plant ingredients, prebiotic fiber, and botanicals traditionally used for centuries to support digestion, hydration, and metabolic balance.

Under Dr. Zeng's leadership, Karviva has grown into an award-winning wellness beverage brand available through more than 1,000 retail stores across the United States and international markets. The company continues to expand its presence as consumers increasingly seek functional beverages that support everyday health rather than quick-fix wellness trends.

Beyond entrepreneurship, Dr. Zeng has become a recognized voice in conversations around integrative nutrition, women in STEM, and conscious entrepreneurship. She is a frequent speaker at business and wellness events and has been featured across numerous media outlets for her work in advancing science-informed wellness innovation.

Her growing visibility as a speaker has also been recognized internationally. Dr. Zeng was recently included in the Entrepreneur Times global feature "Top Speakers + Talks to Watch Out for in 2026."

In addition to her business leadership and public speaking work, Dr. Zeng has recently collaborated with Saint Louis University's Chaifetz Center for Entrepreneurship and Emerson Leadership Institute, mentoring MBA students and contributing to case studies based on real strategic decisions facing Karviva as it expands nationally. The partnership gives students hands-on exposure to entrepreneurial decision-making while strengthening connections between academia and local businesses.

Dr. Zeng's recognition by USA Today reflects a broader shift in the wellness and entrepreneurship landscape toward leaders who combine scientific expertise, cultural insight, and responsible business practices. As Karviva continues its growth, she remains committed to promoting a more balanced and accessible approach to health and entrepreneurship.

About Dr. Angela Zeng

Dr. Angela Zeng is a food scientist, Traditional Chinese Medicine scholar, and founder of Karviva, an award-winning functional wellness beverage brand rooted in the belief that food is better medicine. Holding a Ph.D. in pathology and a BS in biochemistry, she combines scientific rigor with entrepreneurial leadership. Raised in a family of traditional herbal practitioners, Dr. Angela Zeng integrates ancient wellness traditions with modern research to develop evidence-guided functional beverages designed to support digestion, hydration, and metabolic balance. She is also a recognized speaker and advocate for integrative nutrition, women in STEM, and conscious entrepreneurship.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency