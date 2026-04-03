Stagwell Doubles Down on AI Investment with Appointment of its First SVP, Enterprise AI Solutions

Driving go-to-market strategy for Stagwell's SaaS portfolio to help organizations unlock faster, smarter and more effective marketing

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2026 / Stagwell, the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the appointment of Michael Twedell as the network's inaugural Senior Vice President, Enterprise AI Solutions. This appointment reinforces Stagwell's commitment to integrating unified solutions that serve complex enterprise needs while delivering practical tools for everyday marketers.

Reporting to Mark Penn, Stagwell Chairman and CEO, Twedell will lead enterprise go-to-market strategy for Stagwell's AI-driven solutions, including The Machine-marketing's first agentic operating system-and the Agentic Targeting System, built in partnership with Palantir. In this role, Twedell will drive adoption across strategic accounts by bringing together Stagwell's SaaS portfolio and operating company capabilities into integrated, outcomes-focused solutions. He will also unify Stagwell's enterprise agentic platforms into a clear answer to the question every marketer is asking: how to reduce costs and make every dollar work harder by enabling both teams and tools with AI.

Twedell brings over 25 years of experience in the consulting and technology industry, with a proven record in sales performance, relationship management, and enterprise transformation. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President, Growth at Bounteous, leading the development and execution of digital transformation strategies for global enterprises in Hospitality, Gaming, Media and Healthcare.

"Stagwell's AI portfolio help enterprises harness insights, unify marketing workflows and make every campaign smarter," said Penn. "We're focused on building practical, differentiated solutions that move beyond fragmented AI adoption and deliver real-world impact for clients. Michael's leadership will help scale these efforts across our global network."

"There's a lot of noise in the market, but what drew me to Stagwell is that its agentic solutions actually deliver on the ROI promise," said Twedell. "They directly address marketing's biggest challenges around value, efficiency, and growth, and I'm excited to help bring that impact to more partners."

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at ?www.stagwellglobal.com.

Press Contact:

Madi Wick

PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-doubles-down-on-ai-investment-with-appointment-of-1154771