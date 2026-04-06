American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Announces April Conference and Event Schedule

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") through its affiliated minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining for commercial and defense industries, today announced its participation in a series of conferences and meetings for the month of April. These engagements are intended to advance customer, investor, and strategic partner discussions around critical mineral supply chains, industrial innovation and circular economy solutions.

Midwest Defense Innovation Summit (MDIS)

Date: April 8-9, 2026

Location: Grand Hall - Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Union Station

Steven Frankowski, Controller of ReElement Technologies, will be in attendance. To arrange a meeting with Steven during the event, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

The Midwest Defense Innovation Summit (MDIS) is the region's premier gathering focused on advancing national security through mission-driven technology and capability development. Powered by the Applied Research Institute, this high-impact summit convenes senior defense leaders, policymakers, industry, academia, and regional partners to examine how emerging technologies are tested, transitioned, and fielded at speed in support of national defense priorities. MDIS emphasizes operational relevance, strategic competition, and the pathways that move innovation from concept to deployed capability. To learn more, please visit their website HERE.

MMTA International Minor Metals Conference 2026

Date: April 21 - 23, 2026

Location: Hyatt Regency Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia

Shane Tragethon, ReElement Vice President of International Strategy, will be in attendance. To schedule time to speak with Shane,please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

MMTA International Minor Metals Conference is a key gathering for the global minor metals industry. The conference brings together producers, processors, traders, consumers, and other stakeholders to discuss market developments, supply chain dynamics, and the growing strategic importance of minor metals in advanced manufacturing, defense, energy, and technology. To learn more about the event please visit their website HERE.

The Battery Innovation Summit

Date: April 22 - 24, 2026

Location: San Francisco

Shane Tragethon, ReElement Vice President of International Strategy, will be among the panelists discussing "Overcoming Commercialization & Scale Challenges" during SF Climate Week. To schedule time to speak with Shane,please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

The Battery Innovation Summit, hosted by the Battery Saloon,brings together leaders who are tackling one of the hardest challenges in climate tech - scaling battery innovation. The Summit is a results-drive, commercialization-focused, end-to-end industry convening built to turn dialogue into execution and define a clear path forward. To learn, visit their website HERE.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, an affiliate of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824 - 0775

arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/reelement-technologies-announces-april-conference-and-event-schedule-1155011