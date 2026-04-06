

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced positive topline results from a Phase 3 trial of TEPEZZA administered by subcutaneous injection via an on-body injector in participants with moderate-to-severe active Thyroid Eye Disease. The trial met its primary endpoint in moderate-to-severe active TED, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 77% proptosis response rate during the 24-week placebo-controlled period. Full results will be presented at an upcoming medical congress.



'These results extend and support the best-in-class efficacy of TEPEZZA for people living with Thyroid Eye Disease, now with subcutaneous administration delivering IV-level efficacy,' said Jay Bradner, executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen.



Amgen shares are currently trading at $344.11, down 1.10 percent.



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