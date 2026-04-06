

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Iberdrola, S.A.(IBDSF.PK, IBE1.DE, IBE.MC, 1IBE.MI), a Spanish electric utility company, said on Monday that ScottishPower Energy Networks, the distribution business of ScottishPower, a British subsidiary of Iberdrola, has invested over €13.7 billion.



This RIIO-T3 plan aims to modernize and strengthen the electricity network across central and southern Scotland over the next five years.



With this, the Spanish energy major will build 12 new primary substations and replace over 570 kilometers of power lines.



These upgrades will boost network capacity, reduce congestion costs, and support the transition to electrification.



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