iZafe Group: Dosell AB Awarded Contract with Region Jönköping County and its Municipalities

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / iZafe Group AB (publ)(STO:IZAFE-B) today announces that its subsidiary Dosell AB has been awarded a sub-contract within Region Jönköping County's procurement of medication dispensing systems. The procurement covers a coordinated acquisition between Region Jönköping County and all municipalities within the county, establishing a joint structure for the implementation of digital medication management across the region.

Dosell has been awarded sub-contract B, relating to a basic medication dispensing device, where the company's solution has been evaluated as meeting high standards in terms of functionality, user-friendliness and quality.

The agreement is a framework agreement enabling successive call-offs from both the region and municipalities. The agreement entered into force on April 1, 2026, and runs for an initial period of two years, with the possibility of extension up to a total of four years. As a framework agreement, no volumes are guaranteed, and demand is realized through ongoing call-offs during the contract period.

"This is a strategically important award for us. The fact that an entire region together with its municipalities chooses to procure within a common structure creates strong conditions for broad and gradual implementation over time. It confirms that Dosell meets the requirements of modern healthcare and strengthens our position as a leading player in the field," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

The total estimated value of the procurement amounts to approximately SEK 55 million, with a maximum ceiling value of SEK 82.5 million. No allocation of value between the different sub-contract areas has been specified.

The award strengthens iZafe Group's presence in the Swedish market and establishes an important platform for continued growth and rollout of Dosell within public healthcare and social care.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Image Attachments

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Attachments

Dosell AB awarded contract with Region Jönköping County and its municipalities

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dosell-ab-awarded-contract-with-region-j%c3%b6nk%c3%b6ping-county-and-its-munic-1155492