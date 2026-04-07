Bittium Oyj: Bittium and Telia Bring Resilient Mission-Critical Communications to 5G Networks for the First Time

Bittium Corporation

Press release

Bittium and Telia Bring Resilient Mission-Critical Communications to 5G Networks for the First Time

Bittium Corporation press release on April 7, 2026 at 11:00 am (CEST+1)

Bittium and Telia have jointly implemented a hybrid network that extends the Finnish Defence Forces' resilient communications into the 5G network. The hybrid network combines Bittium's tactical communications network, which forms the core of the Defence Forces' C5 system, with Telia's 5G network, which serves as the backbone for wireless digital communications. The seamless entity provides the Defence Forces with secure communications and data transfer across an even more extensive network. The solution supports the flexibility and operational capability of defense operations, as well as cooperation with authorities and allied partners.

"At the core of developing support for military command is the consistent yet rapid development of C5 systems using modern technologies-combining the benefits of dual-use technologies and military networks optimized to meet the requirements of the battlespace. The Finnish Defence Forces' objective is to develop a strong Finnish communications platform based on a hybrid approach, offering a high level of automation and versatility to support Defence Forces operations. Telia and Bittium have successfully verified how communications for critical operations can be implemented securely and seamlessly by leveraging the strengths of both 5G networks and tactical communications networks," states Defence Command Chief of C5, Major General Jarmo Vähätiitto

At the heart of the network interoperability is Bittium's next-generation FUSOR software router, which enables agile and cost-efficient extension of Bittium's tactical network. FUSOR can be deployed on virtual platforms, seamlessly extending the tactical network's resilient communications into the 5G network. Both FUSOR and Bittium's tactical network routers use the same advanced routing protocol, enabling a dynamic Mobile Ad-hoc Network (MANET) that always selects the optimal route for data transfer. Communications remain continuous despite changing circumstances.

"Bittium and Telia have verified to the Finnish Defence Forces how 5G can be used to complement and extend networks used in critical operations. With Telia's 5G network, tactical networks can be interconnected reliably and securely in a manner required by rapidly changing situations. This implementation marks another milestone in our long-term cooperation to harness 5G networks in support of critical operations," says Jari Collin, Telia Finland's Head of Mission Critical Division.

"With FUSOR, we are bringing resilient communications into 5G networks for the first time. Together with Telia, we are supporting defence requirements with a unified network that provides a high-performance platform for the critical services, applications, and communications of mobile units, and for cooperation between partners. Communications can be flexibly extended across wide areas, which provides significant operational advantages, for example in situations where units operate at long distances from each other," says Tommi Kangas, Senior Vice President of Bittium's Defense & Security business segment.

Bittium and Telia will continue testing and validating the hybrid networks in operational environments.



Further information:



Tommi Kangas

Senior Vice President, Defense & Security, Bittium

Tel. +358 40 344 2789 (group communications)

Email: defense(a)bittium.com

Jari Collin

Head of Mission Critical Division, Telia Finland

Tel. +358 40 302 6111

Email: firstname.lastname(a)teliacompany.com



Distribution:

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About Bittium - Defense & Security

As a trusted supplier in the Defense & Security market with 40 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies, we provide next-generation resilient and mobile tactical communications systems for defense forces and secure communication solutions for governments and authorities. Our products and systems for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice seamlessly to all troops across multi-domain operations. The offering is completed by mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to CONFIDENTIAL and NATO RESTRICTED levels. In addition to the products and systems supplied to the Defense & Security market, Bittium offers solutions focused on measuring and processing of biosignals as well as R&D services and wireless embedded solutions. Bittium's net sales in 2025 were EUR 119.3 million and operating profit EUR 19.4 million. Bittium is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.bittium.com

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About Telia

Telia Company (STO: TELIA) is a leading telecommunications operator in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Every day, we deliver world-class connectivity and communications services to millions of customers through our sustainable and secure networks - enabling people, businesses and societies to thrive and grow. Our unique position at the center of digitalization shapes our ambition to be a trusted and progressive partner and gives us our purpose: to reinvent better connected living. Find out more at www.teliacompany.com.