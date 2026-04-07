Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne
Prel. FY 2025 results: EBIT clearly above expectations
Daldrup & Söhne published preliminary figures for FY 2025: the group EBIT reached approximately EUR 8.8m with an EBIT margin of ~17,4%. This margin is unprecedented in Daldrup's history! We have adjusted our DCF model, specifically lowering the risk parameters. Our new price target is now EUR 28.80 (previously: EUR 20.00), and our recommendation remains Buy.
You can download the research here: DALDRUP20260407
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2304118 07.04.2026 CET/CEST
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