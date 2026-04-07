Original-Research: Daldrup & Söhne - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



07.04.2026 / 10:58 CET/CEST

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Daldrup & Söhne Company Name: Daldrup & Söhne ISIN: DE0007830572 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 07.04.2026 Target price: 28.80 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

Prel. FY 2025 results: EBIT clearly above expectations



Daldrup & Söhne published preliminary figures for FY 2025: the group EBIT reached approximately EUR 8.8m with an EBIT margin of ~17,4%. This margin is unprecedented in Daldrup's history! We have adjusted our DCF model, specifically lowering the risk parameters. Our new price target is now EUR 28.80 (previously: EUR 20.00), and our recommendation remains Buy.





You can download the research here: DALDRUP20260407

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