Original-Research: MBB SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to MBB SE
Q1-26: strong increase of adj. EBITDA
MBB reported strong results for the first quarter and was able to exceed EUR 1bn in equity for the first time. We therefore confirm our Buy recommendation. The price target, which has been lowered to EUR 232.20, reflects in particular the decline in the share price of its flagship holding, Friedrich Vorwerk. Due to its high net cash position, EV multiples are extremely low.
You can download the research here: MBB20260515k
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2328412 15.05.2026 CET/CEST
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