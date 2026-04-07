Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a leader in sovereign quantum-safe infrastructure and AI-orchestrated cybersecurity, today announced it has joined forces with Quantum Security Defence (QSECDEF). This move integrates SuperQ into an elite ecosystem dedicated to addressing the rapidly escalating threats to global data sovereignty and national security.

This strategic alignment comes at a critical juncture in the global cybersecurity landscape. With Google's recent Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) announcements setting an aggressive timeline for comprehensive migration, the industry is under intense pressure to transition away from legacy encryption. The shift toward quantum-resistant protocols has moved from a theoretical exercise to a national security priority, catalyzed by heightened geopolitical tensions and the emergence of "Quantum Shield" initiatives designed to protect critical infrastructure.

Unifying Defense and Innovation

By becoming part of Quantum Security Defence, SuperQ's advanced autonomous cybersecurity platform SuperPQC will gain broader global visibility. As volatility in the Middle East and high-profile digital leaks continue to highlight the vulnerability of existing communication channels, something that SuperPQC addresses:

Cryptographic Audit: Creating audit logs of cryptographic vulnerabilities and potential quantum threats in web2 and web3 systems.

Actionable PQC Remediation: Implementing NIST-standardized quantum-safe encryption across cloud, email, and remote access systems to meet the "zero-hour" demands of global tech leaders.

Hardened Infrastructure: Deploying hardware-level security and quantum-resistant chips to defend against both state-sponsored cyber warfare and advanced side-channel attacks.

Strategic Sovereign Defense: Utilizing AI-driven protocols to assist organizations in securing digital borders and sensitive governmental data against "harvest now, decrypt later" threats.

"The cryptographic landscape is shifting faster than many enterprises anticipated," said Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "With major players like Google establishing a 2029 deadline for PQC, and global conflicts heightening the risk of state-sponsored cyber warfare, the need for a seamless bridge between threat identification and active, quantum-proof defense has never been more urgent. By joining Quantum Security Defence, we are strengthening the 'Quantum Shield' necessary to protect sovereign interests in an era of unprecedented volatility."

Addressing the Global Security Paradox

SuperQ's participation in Quantum Security Defence acknowledges the emerging "security paradox"-where the same quantum advancements promising revolutionary breakthroughs also threaten to destabilize existing cryptographic foundations. Through this move, SuperQ aims to provide the necessary tooling to ensure that organizations across critical sectors, including defense, finance, and energy, remain resilient in the face of these emerging paradigms.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291442

Source: SuperQ Quantum