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WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
07.04.26 | 15:18
31,450 Euro
-0,10 % -0,030
Branche
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DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
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COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
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31,40031,42015:36
31,43031,45015:36
Dow Jones News
07.04.2026 14:39 Uhr
252 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Commerzbank reaffirms upside potential of its existing business strategy and currently sees no basis for a mutually agreed value-accretive transaction after interactions with UniCredit

DJ Commerzbank reaffirms upside potential of its existing business strategy and currently sees no basis for a mutually agreed value-accretive transaction after interactions with UniCredit 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Commerzbank reaffirms upside potential of its existing business strategy and currently sees no basis for a mutually 
agreed value-accretive transaction after interactions with UniCredit 
07-Apr-2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 -- Commerzbank comments on UniCredit's most recent publications 
 -- Interactions with UniCredit have, in Commerzbank's view, not demonstrated sufficient value upside potential for its 
  shareholders beyond the current standalone strategy 
 -- UniCredit has also shown no willingness to offer Commerzbank shareholders a necessary adequate premium 
 -- On this basis, an agreed solution is currently not evident 
 -- Commerzbank plans to publish the previously announced upgrade to its financial targets alongside its quarterly 
  results on 8 May 2026 
Commerzbank has taken note of the publications by UniCredit S.p.A. dated 3 April 2026, which are related to the 
invitation to UniCredit's extraordinary general meeting. Commerzbank disagrees with the conclusions drawn therein in 
large part, and in particular with the assertion that Commerzbank has refused to engage constructively with UniCredit 
on a value-creating transaction. 
 
In recent weeks, several interactions have taken place with UniCredit - the last shortly before the aforementioned 
UniCredit publications - in order to constructively explore the basis and benefits of the takeover offer announced by 
UniCredit to Commerzbank's shareholders. 
 
In addition, there has been regular and transparent dialogue with UniCredit as shareholder over the past 18 months. 
During this time, however, UniCredit did not raise any specific requests or suggestions - for example regarding 
Commerzbank's business model or potential areas of cooperation - nor did it put forward any potential cornerstones of a 
transaction. 
 
The cornerstones of a transaction outlined now verbally by UniCredit have, in Commerzbank's view, not demonstrated 
sufficient value creation potential for Commerzbank's shareholders beyond the current standalone strategy and its 
planning horizon. A significant part of the potential outlined by UniCredit is not based on a combination of the two 
institutions and can therefore also be realized by Commerzbank independently, without the significant execution risks 
associated with a transaction. Furthermore, UniCredit has repeatedly confirmed in the interactions that it currently 
sees no room for a necessary market-standard premium or an improvement of the terms of its public takeover offer 
announced on 16 March 2026. 
 
On this basis, an agreed solution is currently not evident to Commerzbank. Furthermore, UniCredit's actions and 
announcements to date have been repeatedly made without prior coordination with Commerzbank. This approach makes it 
difficult to build the mutual trust necessary for a successful transaction. 
 
Commerzbank will continue to focus on the successful implementation of its standalone strategy. The Momentum strategy 
is value-creating, the operational momentum is sustainable, and its execution follows a clearly communicated strategic 
agenda with low execution risks. 
 
In this context, Commerzbank will announce increased financial targets - as already indicated in February - as well as 
further details of its strategy update with the publication of its quarterly results on 8 May 2026. As previously 
communicated, the company sees additional upside beyond the targets originally set for 2028. 
 
Commerzbank remains open to discussions and proposals that create concrete value for its shareholders and stakeholders. 

Press Contact 
Max Hohenberg +49 69 9353-34249 
 
Investors' Contact 
Christoph Wortig +49 69 9353-47710 

About Commerzbank 
With its two business segments - Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers -, Commerzbank, as a 
full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank in the Corporate 
Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client 
groups and accounts for approximately 30% of German foreign trade. The Bank is present internationally in more than 
40 countries in the corporate clients' business - wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional 
clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, 
Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than EUR400bn assets 
under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. 
Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and 
mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and personally in its around 400 branches. Under the brand 
comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, solutions for 
saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves 
around 5.9 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and 
Slovakia. 
 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial 
markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its 
revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market 
volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading 
counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its 
risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. 
Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update 
or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances 
after the date of this release. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 423225 
EQS News ID:  2304262 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2304262&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2026 08:04 ET (12:04 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.