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WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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ACCESS Newswire
07.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Cubic Defense: Cubic Secure Communications to Showcase Adaptive and Resilient Communications at Army Aviation Association of America Summit 2026

Enabling secure, interoperable communications across contested electromagnetic spectrum environments

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 7, 2026 / Cubic Secure Communications, a business unit of Cubic Defense, will showcase its portfolio of mission-critical technologies at the AAAA Summit 2026, from April 15-17 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

"As operational environments become increasingly contested, resilient communications are critical to network the warfighter with solutions that resolve critical communication gaps," said Dan Moran, Vice President and General Manager of Secure Communications, Cubic Defense. "We are advancing secure communications through open, software-defined architectures that address critical gaps in tactical and operational environments, enabling mission execution across domains-even as adversaries attempt to detect, jam and intercept communications."

Cubic's Secure Communications solutions enable networked communications across air and ground platforms, integrating multi-beam, multi-band and multi-orbit SATCOM, protected waveforms, software-defined radios (SDR), and Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) radios. These capabilities address operational requirements and support resilient communications across contested electromagnetic spectrum environments.

Visit Cubic Defense at booth 1923 and speak with experts who will demonstrate the following:

  • Protected Waveforms - Secure, resilient communications for the modern battlespace:
    Delivers a modular and scalable family of networked solutions engineered to maintain secure, stealthy and resilient connectivity across domains. Developed for advanced tactical data link point-to-point and MANET environments, these waveforms support high-performance communications that extend operational reach, enhance lethality and maintain connectivity across multi-domain environments.

  • Software-Defined Radios - Resilient, standards-based communications for expeditionary missions: Expeditionary 1 (EX-1), a miniaturized and highly secure software-defined radio. Designed to host multiple advanced waveforms simultaneously, EX-1 supports ISR and command and control communications in contested electromagnetic spectrum environments across air and ground platforms.

  • Cubic Vector - Multi-band, multi-orbit, multi-beam SATCOM connectivity:
    Cubic Vector is a software-defined, digitally beamformed aperture that delivers resilient multi-orbit, multi-beam and multi-band connectivity. Designed for contested environments, Vector supports multi-function electromagnetic spectrum operations, including sensing, geolocation and protection. By consolidating multiple functions into a single system, Vector reduces size, weight, power and cost while maintaining operational performance.

These solutions support evolving mission requirements by enabling secure, standards-based communications that extend operational reach and maintain connectivity across contested and dynamic environments.

To learn more about Cubic Defense solutions, visit www.cubic.com.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) products and services and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence, and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. For more information, visit:?www.cubic.com.

Media Contact:

Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com

Touchdown PR for Cubic Defense

Cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-secure-communications-to-showcase-adaptive-and-resilient-communications-1155153

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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