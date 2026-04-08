Hilbert Group Publishes KPIs for March 2026

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

For further information, please contact: Barnali Biswal, VD, eller Niclas Sandström, Co-Founder +46 (0)8 502 353 00 ir@hilbert.group

The KPI report archive can be found using this link.

KPIs for March 2026 can be found using this link.

Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ:HILB B) today announced the release of its March 2026 KPIs.

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group