STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)
Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ:HILB B) today announced the release of its March 2026 KPIs.
KPIs for March 2026 can be found using this link.
The KPI report archive can be found using this link.
For further information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, VD, eller
Niclas Sandström, Co-Founder
+46 (0)8 502 353 00
ir@hilbert.group
About Us
Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.
Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.
Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.
For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group
Attachments
Hilbert Group Publishes KPIs for March 2026
SOURCE: Hilbert Group
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-publishes-kpis-for-march-2026-1155988