

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) on Thursday announced plans to significantly expand its community health programs aimed at improving access to diagnosis and treatment for heart disease and cancer in underserved populations worldwide, as health efforts against chronic diseases slows in many regions.



The company said its three key community health approaches will nearly triple in reach, expanding from 11 countries currently to more than 30 countries by 2030, with a focus on low-income, rural and hard-to-reach communities.



As part of the expansion, Novartis is launching its Inclusive Health Accelerators (IHAs) in five U.S. cities-New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, Houston and Baltimore-to improve early detection of breast and prostate cancer.



In emerging markets, Novartis will scale up its Community Health Initiatives (CHIs), which are currently active in Vietnam, Rwanda and Bolivia, to at least 10 low- and middle-income countries by 2030. The programs aim to accelerate diagnosis and treatment, building on prior success in rural Vietnam where hypertension control rates doubled and more patients began treatment closer to their communities.



Meanwhile, CARDIO4Cities, developed by the Novartis Foundation, will be expanded from eight countries to 23 countries by 2030, targeting 30 major cities. The initiative uses real-time data, artificial intelligence and cross-sector partnerships to improve prevention, detection and management of cardiovascular disease.



Across all programs, Novartis will collaborate with community organizations, health authorities and private sector partners to strengthen prevention efforts, enhance early detection, and improve access to timely specialist care.



'We are going further to bring heart disease and cancer care to communities falling through the gaps in health systems,' said Michelle Weese, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Novartis. 'With progress slowing against chronic disease in many countries, and millions missing out on potential treatment, there is an urgent need for new, sustainable solutions to improve access to care.'



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