

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ASSA ABLOY (ASS.L) on Thursday said it has acquired Rollerdoor Group, a sectional door manufacturer based in Portugal.



The company said the acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share from the beginning.



Rollerdoor, which had generated sales of about 58 million euros in 2025, will be integrated into the Industrial segment within ASSA ABLOY's Entrance Systems Division.



'This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business,' said Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.



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