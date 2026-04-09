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WKN: 5133 | ISIN: GB00REVOLUT0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.04.2026 07:30 Uhr
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Sleep Cycle AB: Sleep Cycle and Revolut extend partnership - reinforcing commitment to sleep health and customer wellbeing

Sleep Cycle, the world's leading AI sleep technology company, and global fintech leader Revolut, have signed a partnership agreement valid to June 2027. This renewed collaboration strengthens a long-term commitment, where Sleep Cycle continues to be part of Revolut's exclusive partnership offerings, reaching millions of eligible Revolut users.

"Revolut has been a key partner for us for a long time and our relationship has scaled following Revolut's rapid growth," says Erik Jivmark, CEO at Sleep Cycle. "We're thrilled to continue our joint mission of improving people's health through better sleep. With this extended collaboration, we're establishing a solid foundation for continued expansion and global reach."

The partnership supports a joint, competitive offering where Revolut's Premium, Metal and Ultra customers receive continued access to Sleep Cycle's premium features, bringing science-backed sleep optimization into Revolut's broader lifestyle ecosystem. Sleep Cycle, in turn, will leverage Revolut's wide reach and premium audience to further scale its impact on sleep health and wellness.

Tara Massoudi, General Manager, Premium Products at Revolut said, "Sleep is a vital component of both wellbeing and performance. With this agreement, we're continuing to enhance our value proposition for our paid plan users, ensuring they have access to the best tools for both physical and financial health all in one comprehensive plan."

Sleep Cycle looks forward to evolving its services in close collaboration with Revolut, making sleep health a natural and impactful part of everyday wellbeing - for improved health, better performance, and overall quality of life. The renewed partnership underscores both companies' dedication to delivering innovative solutions in wellness and lifestyle enhancement.

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR
elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958

Erik Jivmark | CEO
erik.jivmark@sleepcycle.com

About Sleep Cycle
Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 3 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides unparalleled accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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