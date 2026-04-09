Calgary, Alberta and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a global leader in hybrid quantum-classical orchestration and advanced optimization, is pleased to announce its strategic selection as a featured exhibitor within the BC Pavilion at Web Summit Vancouver 2026. The event will be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 11-14, 2026.

Organized by Innovate BC, the BC Pavilion serves as the premier showcase for British Columbia's high-potential innovation ecosystem, connecting investment-ready companies with over 35,000 founders, investors, and global media outlets. SuperQ's selection was recently announced by BC Innovates and underscores its role as a critical accelerant in the "Quantum Utility" era, moving advanced computation from experimental laboratories into revenue-generating enterprise environments.

Strategic Impact: Scaling the "Bell Labs" of the Quantum Era

At Web Summit Vancouver, SuperQ will showcase its Super platform-often described as the "ChatGPT equivalent of quantum and supercomputing"-alongside its rapidly expanding global network of Quantum Super Hubs. Following the successful launch of its province-wide network in Alberta and international hubs in the Middle East and India, the Company is leveraging Web Summit to forge new strategic partnerships and scale its "Audit + Protect" workflow for global enterprise adoption.

Key focus areas for the Web Summit showcase include:

Secured Sovereign Infrastructure: Demonstrating Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) within the SuperPQC suite to defend against "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) threats.

Demonstrating Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) within the SuperPQC suite to defend against "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" (HNDL) threats. ChatQLM Commercialization: Showcasing the world's first quantum-powered consumer app, which routes complex optimization tasks to quantum backends through a natural-language interface.

Showcasing the world's first quantum-powered consumer app, which routes complex optimization tasks to quantum backends through a natural-language interface. Mission-Critical Remediation: Highlighting technical roadmaps that support "one-click" quantum-safe deployment for sensitive enterprise data.

Highlighting technical roadmaps that support "one-click" quantum-safe deployment for sensitive enterprise data. Ecosystem Validation: Strengthening ties with current partners like Deep Tech Canada and the broader national fabric of innovators focused on healthtech, energy, and logistics.

Engaging with SuperQ at Web Summit

"Web Summit Vancouver is a definitive catalyst for converting Canadian excellence into global advantage," said Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, Founder, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "By anchoring our presence in the BC Pavilion, we are demonstrating that sovereign quantum-ready compute is no longer a future concept; it is a present-day strategic necessity for governments and Fortune 500 enterprises alike. We are ready to showcase commercial examples of how the Super platform turns complex optimization challenges into executive-ready results."

Accredited media, institutional investors, and enterprise decision-makers are invited to visit the SuperQ showcase within the BC Pavilion. The Company will also be engaging in high-level networking and matchmaking sessions designed to accelerate channel partnership strategies and identify new high-value commercialization pathways.

For more information on SuperQ's schedule and activities at Web Summit Vancouver, please visit the Company's official news page at www.superq.co/news.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291744

Source: SuperQ Quantum