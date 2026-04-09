American College of Education: ACE Earns 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

The college also received all twelve culture badges, representing a strong workplace environment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / American College of Education (ACE) is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award for the fifth year in a row. The award recognizes companies for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee engagement.

ACE also received all twelve culture badges, representing core components of a strong work culture. The college was in the top 25% for the strong values, meaningful work and company direction badges and in the top 5% in areas such as work-life balance, cross-team collaboration, innovation, clued-in employees and trusted leaders.

"We're honored to be named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award recipient," ACE Chief Human Resources Officer KK Guess said. "ACE values transparency, and it's exciting to see our employees offering their insights and playing an active role in creating a healthy and positive work environment. Our strength as an organization enables us to serve students in a unified, collaborative way."

Winners are determined by employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the human resources research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. Employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes drive the survey results and indicate high performance.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," Energage CEO Eric Rubino said. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition - it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is committed to social responsibility as an Impact Institution, where operations are guided by purpose and designed to create real-world impact.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work?together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces.?Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, ?Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.?With access to a unique combination of?patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.?For more information or to nominate your organization,?visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .

Media Contact

Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

800-280-0307

press@ace.edu

SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/ace-earns-2026-usa-today-top-workplaces-award-for-fifth-consecutive-year-1146310