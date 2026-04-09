EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Science

Catalyst Crew Technologies Introduces NeuroAI, an AI-Driven Platform for Neurological Analysis and Predictive Risk Modeling



09.04.2026 / 14:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - April 9, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company"), a digital health and artificial intelligence technology company developing telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today announced the development of NeuroAI, an artificial intelligence-enabled module designed to support neurological analysis and predictive risk modeling. NeuroAI is intended to assist healthcare providers in analyzing neurological data and identifying potential clinical risks through artificial intelligence-driven analytics. Its proposed capabilities include early detection of neurological abnormalities, predictive modeling of cerebrovascular events, and AI-assisted analysis of brain imaging and cognitive data. The platform is being developed to integrate multiple data inputs, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), electroencephalograms (EEG), cognitive assessments, and patient-specific data, in order to generate structured outputs intended to support clinical review and care coordination. NeuroAI forms part of the Company's broader artificial intelligence healthcare platform and is expected to function as a specialized module within Catalyst Crew's digital health ecosystem. Management believes that modular AI systems, such as NeuroAI, may support scalable deployment across telehealth services, remote monitoring, and technology-enabled healthcare delivery environments. The Company intends to integrate NeuroAI across its existing and planned healthcare infrastructure initiatives, including its healthcare services coordination platform. As development progresses, NeuroAI is expected to support data-driven insights and clinical decision-support capabilities across neurological care pathways. Catalyst Crew Technologies intends to prioritize market development in Latin America, where the Company believes artificial intelligence-enabled healthcare technologies may help expand access to neurological evaluation tools, support early identification of conditions, and improve healthcare system efficiency. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp., stated: "Advancements in artificial intelligence present new opportunities to assist in the early identification and monitoring of neurological conditions. NeuroAI is part of our broader strategy to develop integrated, scalable healthcare technologies that can support medical professionals and improve patient care." The Company intends to continue developing and refining NeuroAI and its broader healthcare technology platform while evaluating opportunities for pilot programs, strategic partnerships, and phased market deployment. For more information, please visit https://catalystcrewai.com or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its newly announced business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact +1 (787) 476-2350

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News Source: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.





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