Karbon-X Project Inc.: Banff Half Marathon Completes 2025 Emissions Assessment, Supporting Climate Action with Karbon-X

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) ("Karbon-X") and the Banff Half Marathon today announced the completion of the emissions assessment for the 2025 Banff Half Marathon, highlighting the event's continued leadership in environmental accountability within the global endurance sports community.

Held annually in Banff National Park, the internationally recognized race has become a leading example of how large-scale sporting events can measure and manage their environmental impact while operating within one of the world's most sensitive natural environments. As part of its ongoing climate initiative, the Banff Half Marathon worked with BrightSpot Climate to conduct the emissions assessment, while Karbon-X supported the effort through the sourcing and retirement of verified carbon credits.

Participants from 23 countries took part in the 2025 race. The assessment measured greenhouse gas emissions associated with the event, including participant travel vehicles, flights, electricity use, natural gas consumption, race operations, and staff movement.

A total of 1,616 tonnes of CO2e associated with the 2025 race were quantified through the emissions assessment. Karbon-X supported this effort by sourcing and retiring verified carbon credits to balance these emissions, drawing from a diversified portfolio of internationally certified climate projects focused on renewable energy generation and emissions reduction. The selected projects were chosen to align with the natural environment and values reflected in Banff National Park, supporting clean energy and sustainable solutions in regions around the world.

Event-level emissions measurement, including travel-related emissions, remains relatively uncommon across the endurance sports sector. By working to quantify and address these broader impacts, the Banff Half Marathon continues to strengthen its approach to environmental accountability while maintaining the participant experience that has made the race a global destination event.

In 2025, Banff Half Marathon organizers introduced an expanded Responsible Transportation Plan designed to reduce congestion and support lower-impact travel to the event. The initiative included organized bussing systems from Calgary, carpooling coordination, bike transportation and valet services, and free local transit access for participants.

The transportation program has been positively received within regional sustainability discussions and reflects a broader effort to reduce congestion while supporting responsible access to Banff National Park.

Through its participation in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Sports for Climate Action network, the Banff Half Marathon has been recognized within the sports sustainability community as an example of how endurance events can implement meaningful environmental initiatives while continuing to operate at scale. As a signatory to the framework, the event is committed to reducing event-related greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and has been tracking and acting on its cumulative footprint since 2014, reflecting a long-term approach to environmental accountability.

"Hosting a race in a place as extraordinary as Banff National Park comes with a responsibility to think carefully about how events interact with the natural environment," said Paul Regensburg, Owner of the Banff Half Marathon. "Working with BrightSpot Climate and Karbon-X has helped us better understand the environmental footprint of the race and introduce practical initiatives such as transportation planning and emissions balancing as part of our long-term sustainability commitments."

For Karbon-X, the initiative reflects the growing role of climate accountability across the global sports and entertainment sector.

"Major sporting events bring communities together and create powerful shared experiences," said Matt Kauffman, Executive Vice President of Sports and Entertainment at Karbon-X. "What we're seeing across the sports industry is a growing commitment to understanding and managing the environmental impact associated with those events. The Banff Half Marathon is a strong example of how organizers can measure emissions, support verified climate solutions, and support initiatives that reduce environmental impact while continuing to deliver a world-class event."

Karbon-X confirmed it will continue supporting emissions reporting and climate initiatives for the 2026 Banff Half Marathon, helping the event build on the progress demonstrated through its evolving sustainability programs.

Registration for the 2026 Banff Half Marathon is now open.

To learn more about the race and its sustainability initiatives, visit www.karbon-x.com/banff-marathon-2026

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company delivering end-to-end services across compliance and voluntary carbon markets. From project origination and emissions quantification to verification support, credit issuance, and market distribution, Karbon-X provides trusted, transparent climate solutions to businesses and institutions globally. Learn more at www.karbon-x.com.

About the Banff Half Marathon

The Banff Half Marathon is an internationally recognized running event held annually in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada. Known for its extraordinary mountain scenery and challenging course, the race attracts participants from across the globe, bringing together both professional and recreational runners in one of the world's most iconic natural environments. Learn more at www.banffhalf.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Karbon-X undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

Karbon-X

ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/banff-half-marathon-completes-2025-emissions-assessment-supporting-climate-action-1155810