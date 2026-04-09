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WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
09.04.2026 17:02 Uhr
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Physitrack PLC Receives Lender Consent for Share Buyback Program

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 9, 2026 / Physitrack PLC (STO:PTRK)(Nasdaq First North:PTRK) ("Physitrack" or the "Company") today announces that it has received the necessary consent from its banking partner to proceed with its previously announced share buyback program (the "SBB"), removing the final material condition to implementation.

The SBB will be subject to an annual cap and will incorporate standard governance controls, including pause triggers and resumption conditions appropriate for a program of this nature. All repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Article 5 and Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market requirements.

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, commented:

"Receiving bank approval is an important milestone. All material conditions to the program are now in place and we look forward to updating shareholders further in due course as we appoint a broker for the execution of the program."

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff representing 12 nationalities across four continents, customers across 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

Business Lines

Lifecare
A SaaS platform primarily serving physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling clinical exercise prescription, education, outcomes tracking, triage, and telehealth.

Wellness - Champion Health
Champion Health is a SaaS employee wellbeing platform combining world-class technology with expert-led content and support. The platform enables organisations to take a prevention-first approach to workforce health by providing employees with access to mental health, musculoskeletal and wellbeing resources, alongside structured pathways into clinical support where required.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at
https://physitrackgroup.com/ (investor relations)
https://physitrack.com (product marketing)
https://championhealth.co.uk/

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Henrik Molin, CEO and co-founder, Physitrack.
+44 208 133 9325
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com

Attachments

Physitrack PLC receives lender consent for share buyback program

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-receives-lender-consent-for-share-buyback-program-1156423

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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