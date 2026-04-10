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WKN: 886939 | ISIN: SE0000190126 | Ticker-Symbol: IDVA
Tradegate
10.04.26 | 09:30
45,080 Euro
-0,13 % -0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,00046,08011:48
46,00046,06011:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 09:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industrivärden, AB: Interim Report, January 1 - March 31, 2026

  • Net asset value on March 31, 2026, was SEK 204.1 bn, or SEK 472 per share. During the first three months of the year, net asset value increased by 7%, corresponding to SEK 29 per share.
  • The total return for the period was 12% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with -1% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).
  • During the first three months, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 0.9 bn, of which SEK 0.5 bn in Essity, SEK 0.3 bn in SCA and SEK 0.1 bn in Alleima.

202620252025
March 31March 31Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK mn204 055167 351191 553
Net asset value per share, SEK472387444
Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK463.00367.40415.00
Debt-equities ratio1%2%3%






202620252025
SEK mnJan - MarchJan - MarchJan - Dec
Earnings per share, SEK28.7717.9681.97
Dividend income4 9974 1919 532
Dividend paid--3 563
Equities portfolio:
Purchases9089704 650
Sales---

This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 9:00 a.m. CEST on April 10, 2026.

AB Industrivärden (publ), Box 5403, SE-114 84 Stockholm, Sweden, +46-8-666 64 00, www.industrivarden.net, info@industrivarden.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.