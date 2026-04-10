Industrivärden, AB: Interim Report, January 1 - March 31, 2026

Net asset value on March 31, 2026, was SEK 204.1 bn, or SEK 472 per share. During the first three months of the year, net asset value increased by 7%, corresponding to SEK 29 per share.

The total return for the period was 12% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with -1% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).

During the first three months, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 0.9 bn, of which SEK 0.5 bn in Essity, SEK 0.3 bn in SCA and SEK 0.1 bn in Alleima.



2026 2025 2025

March 31 March 31 Dec 31

Net asset value, SEK mn 204 055 167 351 191 553

Net asset value per share, SEK 472 387 444

Share price, Industrivärden C, SEK 463.00 367.40 415.00

Debt-equities ratio 1% 2% 3%













2026 2025 2025

SEK mn Jan - March Jan - March Jan - Dec

Earnings per share, SEK 28.77 17.96 81.97

Dividend income 4 997 4 191 9 532

Dividend paid - - 3 563

Equities portfolio:

Purchases 908 970 4 650

Sales - - -



This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se), at 9:00 a.m. CEST on April 10, 2026.

AB Industrivärden (publ), Box 5403, SE-114 84 Stockholm, Sweden, +46-8-666 64 00, www.industrivarden.net, info@industrivarden.se