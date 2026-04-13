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WKN: 886939 | ISIN: SE0000190126 | Ticker-Symbol: IDVA
Tradegate
10.04.26 | 20:05
46,240 Euro
-0,26 % -0,120
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INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2026 15:30 Uhr
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Industrivärden, AB: Communiqué from Industrivärden's 2026 Annual General Meeting

Industrivärden's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on April 13, 2026, at which the following resolutions were made.

  • The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet. Furthermore, the AGM voted in favor of the proposal to pay a dividend of SEK 8.75 per share. April 15, 2026 was decided as the record date for the right to receive dividends.
  • The AGM granted the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO discharge from liability for the financial year 2025.
  • Pär Boman, Christian Caspar, Marika Fredriksson, Bengt Kjell, Fredrik Lundberg, Katarina Martinson, Fredrik Persson, Lars Pettersson and Helena Stjernholm were re-elected as directors. In addition, Fredrik Lundberg was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.
  • The AGM voted on directors' fees in accordance with the Nominating Committee's proposal.
  • The AGM resolved to re-elect Deloitte AB as the auditing firm for a term until the end of the 2027 AGM and approved the Nominating Committee's proposal for auditor's fee.
  • The AGM approved the Board of Directors' remuneration report pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.
  • The AGM voted in favor of the Board of Directors' proposal for a long-term share savings program for employees of Industrivärden.


Information about the AGM is available at the company and on Industrivärden's website www.industrivarden.net.


Stockholm, Sweden, April 13, 2026
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Industrivärden, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

The information provided herein was submitted for publication at CEST 3:30 p.m. on April 13, 2026.

AB Industrivärden (publ), Box 5403, SE-114 84 Stockholm, Sweden, +46-8-666 64 00, www.industrivarden.net, info@industrivarden.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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