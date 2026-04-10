engcon AB: Krister Blomgren leaves the role as CEO of engcon, Stig Engström steps in as new CEO

After 15 years as CEO of engcon, Krister Blomgren has agreed, after discussions with the company's board, to leave the role as CEO. engcon's board has also decided to appoint Stig Engström, engcon's founder, as the company's new CEO. Engström will take up the position on 1 May 2026 and shortly thereafter, in connection with engcon's AGM on May 5, a farewell ceremony will be held of Krister Blomgren.

"engcon's Board of Directors and I would first like to express our deep gratitude to Krister for his 15 years as CEO. He has been part of and led our journey of change, where we have, among other things, gone from being a privately owned company to a listed company. Krister's efforts have been crucial for the company during these years. We are pleased and grateful that Stig Engström has accepted the challenge of taking over as CEO. In Stig, we have someone who understands the company from the ground up and he has deep expertise in production, our products and cost control. Stig remains deeply rooted in the company, which means that from day one he can continue to drive change and develop engcon with a stronger focus on profitable growth," says the company's chairman, Annika Bäremo.

"I am grateful for the Board's trust and I am ready to roll up my sleeves again. I am really looking forward to working together with our fantastic employees to develop engcon forward," says Stig Engström, principal owner of engcon and incoming CEO.

Questions will be answered by the Chairman in writing but needs directed through Anne Vågström, Head of Investor Relations, anne.vagstrom@engcon.se

engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's about 450 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 15 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.9 billion in 2025. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.engcongroup.com

This information is information that engcon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-10 08:00 CEST.