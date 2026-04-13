Federal Reserve Chairman and Treasury Secretary Meet with Major Bank CEOs Following Anthropic's Mythos AI Release; Greene Concepts Management Urges Immediate Action to Protect Smart Home Devices

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today issued an urgent consumer security advisory following a recent emergency meeting between Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and major U.S. banking executives regarding unprecedented cybersecurity risks posed by Anthropic's newly-released Claude Mythos AI model.

According to multiple reports, the situation was deemed too sensitive to discuss over traditional communication channels, prompting federal officials to convene bank CEOs at Treasury headquarters to address what experts are calling the most sophisticated cyber threat to date. The Mythos model's ability to rapidly identify software vulnerabilities and craft exploits has raised immediate concerns about systemic risks across financial systems-but the threat extends far beyond Wall Street. Consumer homes equipped with internet-connected devices may be equally vulnerable, and time is of the essence.

"While we are a bottled water company, management has maintained a strong focus on emerging technology and its implications for both business and consumer safety," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "What federal officials discussed behind closed doors yesterday should concern every American with a smart home device. The entry point for sophisticated AI-powered attacks isn't necessarily your computer-it's often the smart lightbulb, the Wi-Fi-enabled sous vide cooker, or the internet-connected security camera that lacks basic security protections."

Greene emphasized that many consumer IoT (Internet of Things) devices manufactured by non-technology companies-including kitchen appliances, smart plugs, and home automation products-rarely receive security updates after purchase and often ship with weak default passwords. These devices, when connected to the same home network as personal computers and financial data, can serve as entry points for increasingly sophisticated attacks.

The Advisory: Immediate Steps Consumers Should Take

Greene Concepts recommends consumers take the following actions immediately:

Separate vulnerable devices onto a guest Wi-Fi network, which isolates smart home gadgets from computers and phones containing sensitive financial or personal information. Verify that home routers have no port forwarding rules enabled, which can expose devices to internet-wide scanning and attack attempts. Change default passwords on all internet-connected devices, particularly security cameras, smart plugs, and appliances from non-technology manufacturers. Disable UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) on home routers unless specifically required, as this feature allows devices to automatically open security holes without user authorization. Prioritize security updates for computers, phones, and trusted devices on the main network.

"The convergence of AI capabilities like those demonstrated by Mythos and the proliferation of poorly secured consumer IoT devices creates a perfect storm," Greene continued. "Federal officials moved quickly to address banking sector vulnerabilities. Consumers who act now to segment their home networks and secure vulnerable devices will be far better positioned than those who wait."

Why a Water Company is Issuing This Advisory

Greene Concepts' decision to issue a consumer security advisory may seem unusual for a beverage company but reflects management's broader strategic interests in technology and automation. The Company has been actively exploring applications of advanced technology in manufacturing, distribution, and business intelligence-areas that require sophisticated understanding of both opportunities and risks in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

"Our commitment to consumers extends beyond hydration," Greene noted. "As a company exploring the intersection of technology and consumer products, we felt a responsibility to translate what's happening at the federal level into actionable guidance for everyday Americans. The meeting at Treasury headquarters recently wasn't just about protecting banks-it was about protecting everyone connected to the internet."

Greene Concepts has been evaluating potential applications of artificial intelligence and automation across its operations, with management maintaining close attention to developments in AI capabilities, security implications, and emerging use cases across industries.

The Mythos Threat Landscape

Anthropic's Claude Mythos model represents a significant leap in AI's ability to identify and exploit software vulnerabilities. According to cybersecurity experts cited in reports from CNBC, The Guardian, and CoinDesk, the model can spot software flaws and craft sophisticated exploits at unprecedented speed-capabilities that previously required teams of human security researchers working over extended periods.

The model's release prompted immediate warnings from the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department about potential systemic risks to financial infrastructure. If such advanced capabilities can threaten hardened banking systems, consumer devices with minimal or no security protections face exponentially greater risk.

Time-Sensitive Window for Consumer Action

Security researchers note that while Mythos itself is a research model with restricted access, its release signals that AI-powered vulnerability scanning and exploit development has reached a new threshold. Other actors-including malicious ones-are likely working to develop similar capabilities.

"Consumers who dismiss this as a future threat are making a critical mistake," Greene warned. "The technology exists now. The federal government convened emergency meetings now. The time to act is now-before widespread exploitation begins."

Greene Concepts will continue monitoring developments in AI security and emerging threats to consumer technology, with a focus on translating complex technical risks into practical guidance.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-ceo-warns-consumers-of-critical-home-network-vul-1156892