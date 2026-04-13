Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2026) - Lumina Metals Corp. ("Lumina Metals" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada a preliminary prospectus (the "Preliminary Prospectus") in connection with the proposed initial public offering and secondary offering of common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company (the "Offering"). The Offering will include a treasury offering by the Company and a secondary offering of Common Shares held by a selling securityholder of the Company. The number of Common Shares to be sold and the price range for the proposed Offering have not yet been determined.

The Offering will be managed by a syndicate of underwriters, including BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., Morgan Stanley Canada Limited, RBC Capital Markets and CIBC World Markets Inc., as joint bookrunners.

A preliminary prospectus has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, containing important information relating to the Common Shares and the Offering. The preliminary prospectus remains subject to completion or amendment. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Common Shares until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued by the relevant securities regulatory authorities in Canada.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from www.sedarplus.ca.

The Common Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Common Shares in the Unites States, nor shall there be any sale of these Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Lumina Metals

Lumina Metals is a mineral exploration and development company advancing three copper and silver projects in south-western Poland with sediment-hosted Kupferschiefer-type deposits. Lumina's portfolio includes the Nowa Sól, Sulmierzyce and Mozów projects, which collectively represent one of the most significant copper-silver discoveries in Europe in recent decades. The Company has operated in Poland since 2011 with a dedicated in-country team.

Lumina Metals

Jordan Pandoff,

CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the filing of the Preliminary Prospectus and whether any amendment to the Preliminary Prospectus or final prospectus will be filed and receipted by securities regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; and the Offering of the Common Shares and whether such Offering will close and the terms and timing of such Offering.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions that the Company's operations are not disrupted or delayed by unusual geological or technical problems; the Company has the ability to explore and develop the Company's properties; the Company will be able to distribute the Common Shares pursuant to the Offering on reasonable terms to execute its business plan; the Company's current corporate activities will proceed as expected; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; regulatory approvals in connection with the Preliminary Prospectus and any amendment thereto or final prospectus will be obtained; and budgeted costs and expenditures are and will continue to be accurate. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in metals prices, price of consumed commodities and currency markets; future profitability of mining operations; changes to the taxation regime in Poland; access to personnel; results of exploration and development activities, accuracy of technical information; risks related to ownership of properties; risks related to mining operations, including risks related to mining at depth; risks related to mineral resource figures being estimates based on interpretations and assumptions which may result in less mineral production under actual conditions than is currently anticipated; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; changes in operating expenses; changes in general market and industry conditions; changes in legal or regulatory requirements; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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Source: Lumina Metals Corp.